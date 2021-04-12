Body found in Holmes County could be Geneva County missing person

A body found buried in Holmes County could be that of a person missing from Geneva County.

Authorities in Geneva County are expected to have a press conference this afternoon with more details.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Florida was contacted on April 8 by investigators from the Geneva Police Department about the possibility that a person missing from Geneva could be buried on property off of Peak Road in northwest Holmes County, according to a Facebook post by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Peak Road is located south of Geneva and the Alabama and Florida state line.

After obtaining a search warrant for the property, law enforcement used cadaver dogs from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to search the property.

“Late Friday evening, a grave and human remains were located,” according to the Facebook post.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office along with the Geneva Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the Alabama Bureau of Investigation and the Florida State Attorney’s Office were all part of the effort to locate the grave site.

The FDLE mobile crime scene unit excavated the remains, and they were transported to the medical’s examiner office in Panama City for an autopsy and to confirm the identity of the remains.

