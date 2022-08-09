Body found in Wicksburg thought to be missing Geneva man

On Monday, a gentleman who runs a business on U.S. 84 in the Wicksburg community was puzzled by something his dog turned up with. It was a bone, and the man suspected it might be from a human, so he flagged down an Alabama State Trooper, who called in the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Bureau of Investigation, who contacted Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, who had a pretty good idea what – or who – the dog had found.

Valenza’s office had received a missing person report on July 3 for 42-year-old Rikai Jason Williams, who had left his home in Geneva on June 14 on a red Coleman minibike. He had talked with his wife on the telephone over the next several days, and was thought to be staying in the Wicksburg area.

But the last communication with Williams had been June 24, more than a week before the missing person bulletin was filed. Williams reportedly had medical issues that required daily medication, and it was unclear whether he had his medication with him.

Houston County investigators responded to the Wicksburg scene. “We observed the bone that was in question, and working together with SBI, we walked out afield and found numerous other parts of human bodies,” Valenza said. “We have reason to believe it could possibly be Mr. Williams by some medical issues he had from surgeries. We really don’t suspect foul play at this time.”

The remains have been sent to the state laboratory for autopsy and confirmation of identity.

Valenza said the body may have been in the field a month or so, and that investigators had followed up on several reports of possible sightings that had not panned out.

Investigators found evidence of a makeshift camp in the field, but have not located Williams’ minibike, which he may have repainted black.