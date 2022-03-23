Body of 12-year-old boy found in Lake Eufaula Tuesday evening

EUFAULA - The body of a 12-year-old Eufaula boy was recovered from Lake Eufaula Tuesday evening, according to a police news release.

The release, which was posted on the Eufaula Police Department's Facebook page, stated that a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. reporting a school bag was observed floating in the water near the Barbour Creek boat dock ramp.

During an extensive search and rescue operation, the child’s body was discovered at approximately 7:20 p.m., and he was pronounced dead by Coroner Chip Chapman. An autopsy has been ordered.

No additional details, including the boy’s identification, have been released.