ENTERPRISE — Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson late Monday denied bond for Ethan Stuckey who is charged with killing his father on Good Friday.

Stuckey has been held in Coffee County Jail on no bond since being extradited from Colorado where he had been in Colorado Springs Jail since his April 8 arrest by members of the Colorado Springs Fugitive Task Force Police Department and the Alabama Fugitive Task Force in connection with the shooting death of his father Russell Stuckey, 42, who was found shot to death in the home in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue in Enterprise.

Factors considered, Wilson wrote in his ruling, included the nature and circumstances of the offense charged; the weight of the evidence against the defendant; and the history and characteristics of the defendant, including, but not limited to the defendant's character, physical and mental condition, family ties, employment, financial resources, length of residence in the community, community ties, past conduct, history relating to drug or alcohol abuse, criminal history, and record concerning appearance at court proceedings, and whether, at the time of the current offense, the defendant was on probation, parole, or on other release pending trial, sentencing, appeal, or completion of sentence for an offense.

Also considered is the nature and seriousness of the danger to any person, or the community, if the defendant is released, Wilson said.

During the bond hearing in the Coffee County Courthouse here Monday afternoon, Enterprise Police Lt. Mark Anderson testified that the elder Stuckey was found at about 6 p.m. April 7, by the Enterprise Fire Department in response to a call about a gas leak at the home.

Anderson said that a co-worker of the younger Stuckey had reported to the police the smell of a gas leak when he went to the Daleville Avenue residence to check on his co-worker that he had not been able to contact for several days. Responding firefighters called police when they discovered the elder Stuckey dead from seven gunshots to the back and side in the home, Anderson said.

All four of the burners on the gas stove were open and emitting gas. Marijuana was found burning in a smoking pipe near the gas burners, Anderson said, adding that an electrician called to the house discovered that the electrical wiring under the house was cut.

“Pings” off of Ethan Stuckey’s cell phone revealed that he was in Kansas at noon and Colorado Springs by about 9:45 p.m. that same day, Anderson said. Russell Stuckey’s cellphone had been found in the median of the roadway near Mayberry subdivision in New Brockton at about 7 a.m. the same morning.

Enterprise Police Officer Amber Darbro and EPD Detective Will Ezell had been sent to Colorado Springs to collect evidence from the car Ethan Stuckey had been driving. They found Russell Stuckey’s wallet, the weapon that had been used to kill Russell Stuckey, an AK47, and a bulletproof vest.

Darbro told the court that Ethan Stuckey told Colorado Springs law officers that he had seen his father dead on the floor of the Daleville Avenue home before he left town. Darbro said that he later told his mother during a phone call, recorded by police, from the Colorado Springs Jail that he had killed his father in self-defense.

Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox told the court that Ethan Stuckey was out on bond for a 2021 charge of shooting at a police officer in Conecuh County when this most recent shooting death occurred.

“The court considered the nature and circumstances of the offense charged and the weight of evidence against the defendant in arriving at the conclusion that a deadly weapon, a handgun, was used in the commission of the offense and that victim was the defendant’s father,” Wilson said. “Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene of the crime and those casings were of the same caliber as a gun recovered from the person of the defendant when he was apprehended by authorities in the state of Colorado.

“Further evidence of drug activity was located at the scene of the crime and evidence that the defendant withdrew a large sum of money before leaving for Colorado. Evidence further indicated that when the defendant was apprehended in Colorado he was in possession of multiple firearms, an extensive cache of ammunition, a bulletproof vest, and other items of contraband,” said Wilson. “Through recorded phone calls during the defendant’s incarceration in Colorado he admitted to the killing, asserting however that it was in the nature of ‘self-defense.’

“This admission was after the defendant had previously advised law enforcement that someone named ‘JD’ had shot and killed his father. The nature and circumstances of the offense charged and the weight of evidence against the Defendant having been considered by the court, the court is satisfied that probable cause exists to believe the crime was committed and that the defendant is a flight risk and presents a serious risk to the public at large. The court is of the opinion that bail in this case is due to be denied as there are no conditions of release that the court is satisfied will reasonably ensure the defendant’s appearance in court and protect the safety of the community or any person.”

Wilson also noted that Stuckey was on pretrial release on an unrelated charge at the time of the commission of most recent offense and that he left the state shortly after the alleged crime was committed.