Bond set at $325,000 for Elba man charged with murder of high school student

ELBA — Bond has been set at $300,000 for an Elba man charged with murder in connection with a Monday night shooting here that resulted in the death of an Elba High School senior.

Terrance Green, 21, of Elba was arrested Thursday evening charged with murder and second-degree theft of property in connection with the death of Jordon Xavier Marek, 18.

Bond was set at $300,000 on the murder charge and $25,000 on the second-degree theft of property charge by Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson at a hearing Friday morning.

On the night of Sept. 26, Elba police responded to a call about a vehicle running into a structure near the 1000 block of Sunset Boulevard. Marek was driving when he apparently lost control of his Nissan SUV and crashed into the garage of the home.

Marek was transported to Medical Center Enterprise where it was found that he had been shot. He died later the same night.

At the time of the shooting, Green was out on bond in charges of first-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a controlled substance.

Wilson appointed Coffee County attorney Kaelyn Fillingham to represent Green.