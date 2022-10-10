Bonifay police charge man with murder

A Bonifay, Florida, man has been charged with murder in the September shooting death of a neighbor, according to Bonifay police.

Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, has been charged with murder and armed trespass in the killing of Jimmy Junior McCullous, according to a Monday news release posted by the Bonifay Police Department.

McCullous, 53, was found around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 17 by a passing motorist who spotted the victim in the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 90 near the Grocery Outlet shopping center in Bonifay. McCullous had a single gunshot wound to the abdomen and later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to police.

An investigation led Bonifay police to a person of interest who was serving a state probation sentence on unrelated charges and who happened to be under the supervision of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the news release.

Reid, according to police, has lived in Bonifay for several years and was neighbor to the victim. He was arrested in September for armed burglary, grand theft, and violation of probation. Reid will have his first appearance on the murder and armed trespass charges Tuesday morning.