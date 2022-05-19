 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bookout named Associate Vice Chancellor for Financial Aid at Troy University

  • Updated
  • 0
Bookout named Associate Vice Chancellor for Financial Aid at Troy University

Alicia Bookout

 TROY UNIVERSITY

Alicia Bookout has been named Associate Vice Chancellor for Financial Aid at Troy University, effective June 1.

Bookout is a veteran Troy administrator with experience in a variety of roles. She currently serves as Senior Director for Enrollment Services, Out-of-State Operations and Military & Veterans Affairs. She previously held positions in Advancement and Athletics and has overseen the recruitment and enrollment efforts of 11 recruiting and teaching support centers throughout the Southeast as well as the Pacific Region.

“Alicia has a unique perspective of Troy University from many viewpoints,” said Sohail Agboatwala, Senior Vice Chancellor for Student Services and Administration. “She brings a comprehensive knowledge of the student experience at Troy, from enrollment to commencement, with broad-based experience across the University in admissions, military/veterans’ affairs, higher education administration, and fundraising.”

During her time at Troy, Bookout has collaborated with deans on strategies to assist with recruiting efforts, assured compliance rules and regulations for the Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs, and served on several university committees. She was a participant in the Chancellor’s Fellows program in 2016.

People are also reading…

“I am excited about this new opportunity to advance the mission of Troy University through the Office of Financial Aid,” Bookout said. “I look forward to helping students navigate financial choices as they progress through their student journey, and working with Enrollment Services to create a Strategic Enrollment experience for Trojans.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Child dies in Coffee County crash

Child dies in Coffee County crash

OPP – A Georgia child was killed in a two-vehicle crash near here on Sunday, according to a news release from the Troopers with the Alabama La…

Watch Now: Related Video

'I mean Ukraine': Former US president George W. Bush's speech gaffe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert