BOSS to Host Free Kids Summer Sports Camp

  • Updated
SportsCamp
photo provided by Dothan Housing

Building Opportunities toward Self-Sufficiency (BOSS) will host a free summer sports camp for kids aged from kindergarten to 8th grade. BOSS is a non-profit extension of Dothan Housing Authority that will have experienced coaches facilitating the summer sports camp, which is open to the public at no charge.

The two-day camp will be from June 28 and 29, and will focus on football and cheering. Camp begins at 9 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m. each day at Our Community Housing and Enrichment Center building located at 1001 Montana St. in Dothan.

BOSS will provide lunch and snacks both days. 

Those interested are encouraged to register and join. Families must register by calling or texting the Resident Services Department of Dothan Housing at (334) 796-2355 or (334) 796-1638.

