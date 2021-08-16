Botanical gardens, Azalea-Dogwood Festival partner on plant sale

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens and the Azalea-Dogwood Festival have joined forces to host an online native azalea sale in September. The sale will feature approximately one dozen different species of native azalea, which are considered among the most prized of all flowering shrubs. Proceeds will benefit the two organizations.

The online sale begins on Sept. 1 for DABG members and Sept. 6 for the general public. The online sale ends on Sept. 20 with pickup to be held at the Gardens on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. The pickup will be held in conjunction with the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Fall Plant Sale at DABG Oct 1-4.

The selection of native azaleas that will be available was curated by Ernest Koone of Lazy K Nursery in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Koone is a nationally-recognized expert on native azaleas and his nursery produces more native azaleas than any other nursery in the U.S.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are proud to partner with the Azalea-Dogwood Festival for this online sale,” said William Holman, Executive Director of the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. “Native azaleas are both beautiful and easy to care for. We hope to encourage folks to keep planting azaleas in our area, especially native azaleas.”

The Azalea-Dogwood Festival 2021 Trail Belles will be on hand Oct. 2 to assist with plant pickup.