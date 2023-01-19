Botanical gardens to host ‘Roses 101’ seminar

Does the thought of filling your yard with beautiful roses scare you? Would you even know where to begin?

The Wiregrass Rose Society in partnership with the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens has just the thing to calm your nerves and help you create an environment to have gorgeous roses in your own yard…even here in hot, humid southeast Alabama. “ROSES 101: How To Grow Beautiful Roses” will be offered on Saturday, Feb. 25, at DABG.

The seminar begins at 8 a.m. with refreshments and registration followed by the program from 9 a.m. until noon.

There will be three different rose experts to discuss everything from how to choose where to plant, how to amend your soil and build beds for the best outcomes, choosing the right roses for the right place, watering needs and fertilization of roses. Members of WRS, many with decades of experience, will also be available to help answer questions and encourage you.

Workshop presenters include Jim Mills, owner of K and M Roses in Buckatunna, Miss., and inventor of Fortuniana grafted roses which are developed specifically for hot southern climates.

Mills will bring a variety of roses to the seminar to sell. Cindy Dale from Peachtree, Georgia, a well-known Southern regional rosarian, rose judge, author and speaker will be another presenter, along with Glen Shulman from Pensacola, Florida, will round out the morning presenters. Shulman is a Master Rosarian, has grown roses over 25 years, has won dozens of prizes in rose shows, and is a sought after speaker for rose groups all over the country.

Cost of the seminar is $20 and for each registration, participants will receive a $5 discount coupon towards the purchase of one of Mills’ roses.

Participants may purchase specific roses in advance by going to the K and M website www.kandmroses.com. They will be delivered to the seminar. You can register for this informative seminar by going to the DABG website at www.dabg.com.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden includes over 20 different “pocket gardens” including a rose garden featuring nearly 300 varieties of roses. Other features of the 47-acre garden include a wedding garden, gazebo, picnic pavilion, children’s playground, and both large and small spaces for rentals. The garden’s primary structure is the 8,000-square-foot Ralph & Carolyn Smith Botanical Center.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. The pet-friendly (must be on leash) facility is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. CST 7 days a week. For more information, contact the Garden office 334-793-3224.