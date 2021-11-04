Boylston speaks to DAR chapter regarding pins

Carol Boylston, a member of the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter, spoke to the membership regarding pin requirements and the procedures to initiate pins through the Office of the Organizing Secretary General; the proper wearing of the DAR insignia and pins and placement of the DAR insignia and pins on official ribbons.

Members were reminded that insignia, pins and ribbons are not to be worn in public unless one is officially representing the DAR, or attending the funeral, memorial service, or other services honoring a deceased member.

Boylston gave handouts to the attendees on dispensation of insignia and DAR pins for deceased or resigned members, a list of insignia “do”s and “don’t”s, pin requirements and placement of DAR insignia and pins on official ribbon.

Shown in photo, from left, are Boylston and John Coffee DAR Regent Jacque Hawkins.

