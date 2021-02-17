Boys and Girls Club brings speakers for Black History Month

Throughout the month of February, the Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass has been celebrating by bringing guest speakers from across the community to teach children about the importance of participating in Black History Month.

Dothan Club Director Larry Dickens said they have brought two speakers per week. Here the kids are given a chance to learn about important historical figures while also finding their place in history.

“Some of the speakers have talked about important Black people from history, but mostly they have talked about how important it is for this generation to be a part of the change,” Dickens said.

Wednesday’s speaker was Kienda Koonce, program director at The Carver Museum in Dothan.

“We usually plan to bring the kids to the museum during Black History Month, but with COVID that wasn’t possible this year,” Koonce said. “I decided I would come speak instead.”