Boys and Girls Club brings speakers for Black History Month

Throughout the month of February, the Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass has been celebrating by bringing guest speakers from across the community to teach children about the importance of participating in Black History Month.
Dothan Club Director Larry Dickens said they have brought two speakers per week. Here the kids are given a chance to learn about important historical figures while also finding their place in history.
“Some of the speakers have talked about important Black people from history, but mostly they have talked about how important it is for this generation to be a part of the change,” Dickens said.
Wednesday’s speaker was Kienda Koonce, program director at The Carver Museum in Dothan.
“We usually plan to bring the kids to the museum during Black History Month, but with COVID that wasn’t possible this year,” Koonce said. “I decided I would come speak instead.”
Koonce’s speech focused primarily on the importance of learning and knowing history so it can be a motivating factor in a student's own endeavors in life, while giving examples of prominent Black historical figures to prove her point. She got the children involved by teaching them uplifting statements to help them remember that they can change the world similar to the famous figures she spoke about.
“You are an answer to this world,” Koonce told the children. “You will change the world with your mind. Everyone here is more than a pretty face, you are intellectual.”
Since the children have been learning about important Black history all month, many of them had memorable moments from the speeches that carried over into Wednesday’s presentation.
In her speech, Koonce mentioned Madam C.J. Walker, a well-known American entrepreneur who created hair care products tailored specifically to Black women. Roxi Atwood, a Boys and Girls Club member, immediately raised her hand to share that she recently learned that Walker was the first female self-made millionaire in America.
Dickens said that after every speech the children split into groups and take a short quiz relating to Black history and what the speaker discussed. The children can earn points for the quizzes and whoever has the most at the end of the month will be rewarded a prize.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.