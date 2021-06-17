Brandon Shoupe announces run for Houston County Commission Chairman

Houston County Commissioner Brandon Shoupe officially announced Thursday his campaign for Houston County Commission chairman. Shoupe currently serves District 4 which encompasses the northwest section of the county.

“My time serving on the Houston County Commission has taught me many things, but the most important one is that our community has so much to offer our state, our region, and our country,” Shoupe said. “The liberal elitists in Washington, D.C., are not going to do us any favors in Houston County. They barely even know we exist. If we’re going to be successful as a community, it's going to be dependent on what we can do for ourselves.”

Brandon is a conservative Republican and a member of the Houston County Republican Executive Committee. He recently served as vice chairman of Alabama’s Second Congressional District for the Alabama Republican Party and currently serves on the state state executive committee.

“I’m running for chairman of Houston County because it’s time for change," Shoupe said. "If we’re going to carve out our place in the 21st century, we have to go in a new direction."

Shoupe said he will rely on his small family business background and his conservative beliefs to move Houston County forward.

In the May 24, 2022 primary election, Shoupe will face current District 2 County Commissioner Doug Sinquefield, who recently announced his candidacy for the chairman's position. Current Chairman Mark Culver announced earlier that he would not seek re-election.