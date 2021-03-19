Breakdown shows 35,372 fully vaccinated in Wiregrass

Using population estimates of residents ages 16 and older, the ADPH number for people who have received one or more dose includes those who received either one or both of the shots for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as anyone who has received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who receive the single-dose J&J vaccine are also counted with anyone who has received both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as having completed a vaccine series.

Houston County, with an estimated population of 84,435 people over age 16, has had 20,465 people receive one or more dose of vaccine, or 24%; and 13,496 people complete a vaccine series, or 15%. Other local counties have had between 10% and 16% of those over age 16 complete a vaccine series.

Here is a breakdown as of March 19 of vaccine doses administered in other local counties since December with figures and percentages:

- Barbour County with 20,219 residents over age 16 has had 3,546 people receive one or more dose, or 17%, and 2,080 people to complete a vaccine series, or 10%.

- Coffee County with 41,396 people over age 16 has had 7,369 people receive one or more dose, or 17%, and 4,280 people complete a vaccine series, or 10%.