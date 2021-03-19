Breakdown shows 35,372 fully vaccinated in Wiregrass

Alabama has administered nearly 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since December and 523,264 people have completed a vaccine series.
And a state breakdown by county shows that 35,372 Wiregrass residents have been fully vaccinated.
There have been 91,127 vaccine doses – including first and second doses – administered among the eight Wiregrass counties, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard. The department recently began including vaccine distribution by county on its dashboard.
Starting March 22, the state will extend eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to include people age 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes and kidney disease as well as critical workers in areas such as food service, finance, housing and media. Currently, people age 65 and older as well as healthcare workers and other critical workers are eligible to receive vaccines.
Providers are required to enter information into Alabama’s immunization registry, commonly referred to as ImmPRINT, within 24 hours of administering a vaccine.
But the numbers of people receiving vaccines overlap on the state’s dashboard. And those even eligible to receive a vaccine has been limited based on the state’s allocation plan.
Using population estimates of residents ages 16 and older, the ADPH number for people who have received one or more dose includes those who received either one or both of the shots for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as anyone who has received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who receive the single-dose J&J vaccine are also counted with anyone who has received both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as having completed a vaccine series.
Houston County, with an estimated population of 84,435 people over age 16, has had 20,465 people receive one or more dose of vaccine, or 24%; and 13,496 people complete a vaccine series, or 15%. Other local counties have had between 10% and 16% of those over age 16 complete a vaccine series.
Here is a breakdown as of March 19 of vaccine doses administered in other local counties since December with figures and percentages:
- Barbour County with 20,219 residents over age 16 has had 3,546 people receive one or more dose, or 17%, and 2,080 people to complete a vaccine series, or 10%.
- Coffee County with 41,396 people over age 16 has had 7,369 people receive one or more dose, or 17%, and 4,280 people complete a vaccine series, or 10%.
- Covington County with 29,804 people over age 16 has had 5,318 people receive one or more dose, or 17%. There have been 3,168 people complete a vaccine series, or 10%.
- Dale County with 39,172 residents over age 16 has had 6,996 receive one or more dose, or 17%, and 4,703 people complete a series, or 12%.
- Geneva County with 21,234 residents over age 16 has had 4,178 receive one or more dose, or 19%, and 2,440 people complete a series, or 11%.
- Henry County with 14,138 people over age 16 has had 3,441 people receive one or more dose, or 24%, and 2,315 people to complete a series, or 16%.
- Pike County with 27,528 people over age 16 has had 5,536 people receive one or more dose, or 20%, and 2,890 people complete a series, or 10%.
