Breaking Silence: Fundraiser to help raise awareness for suicide prevention

Cindy’s mood changes were noticeable and drastic.

“She was open about it,” Madison said. “She didn’t really understand why, but she knew that she didn’t feel like herself.”

Cindy sought treatment, but finding the right doctor and medication for an anxiety disorder can take time.

“She kept having to get it changed because nothing seemed to be working,” Madison said.

Madison said Cindy was at school one day when the principal called her husband to come and get her.

“She (Cindy) just kind of had had enough,” Madison said. “I think she was so overwhelmed with how she was feeling. She couldn’t give 110 percent at work, like she always does.”

She didn’t go back to work after that.

“I think that feeling of not being able to give it all she had, I think that really hurt her,” Madison said. “It really put her into a major depression.”

Cindy no longer found enjoyment in things she loved to do, like going to the beach. When she went one time and ended up coming right back home, “that’s when we kind of knew,” Madison said.