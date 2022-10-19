Bright Key Academic Dream Room ribbon cutting

Dothan City School administration members, parents, teachers, community leaders and volunteers cut the ribbon on the new Bright Key Academic Dream Room at Heard Elementary School on Wednesday.

After several meetings at the school, parents, teachers and community members selected tutoring as one of their focuses for Bright Key at their school.

The academic dream room was created due to requests and will serve as a place for learning enhancement, providing one-on-one tutoring and small-group enrichment.

The program began offering tutoring services in February 2022 that will continue this school year. Adults from the community volunteer time each week to work with the same student over the course of the school year on basic academic skills while building a mentoring relationship with the student.