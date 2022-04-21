Bright Key recognizes program volunteers for National Volunteer Appreciation Week

April 17-23, 2022, is National Volunteer Appreciation Week. Bright Key programs at Heard, Highlands, Selma Street and Slingluff elementary schools in Dothan wish to recognize and honor the more than 160 community members that volunteer through various Bright Key programs at the schools.

“We are so appreciative of the time and energy our volunteers commit each year to serve our students in our programs - everything from weekly one-on-one academic tutoring to serving on a Bright Key program team to spending the day outdoors with our Boy Scouts group,” said District Bright Key Coordinator Brittany Shepard.

The largest number of volunteers serves the Bright Key schools as a tutor in each of the schools’ Academic Dream Rooms. In the Academic Dream Rooms, students are matched with a volunteer to work weekly on academic skills for the entire school year.

“These students and volunteers are working hard on academic skills to maximize the academic growth potential of the student but are also building a mentorship relationship where the student has another consistent, supportive adult in his corner as his cheerleader,” said Brittany.

Volunteers are parents, grandparents, community business employees, retired teachers, Wallace and ACOM students and local church members interested in investing in the success of Dothan City Schools students.

For the 2021-2022 school year, volunteers will well-surpass 1200 total hours of service in Bright Key programs.

Bright Key is a partnership between Wiregrass Foundation and Dothan City Schools to pilot an innovative, grassroots community school initiative in area schools. Bright Key has been at Highlands Elementary and Selma Street Elementary for over six years and has expanded to Heard Elementary and Morris Slingluff Elementary where the initiative is in its first year.

For more information about the Bright Key program and how you can serve as a volunteer, contact Bright Key District Coordinator for Dothan City Schools, Brittany Shepard, at (334)589-9148 or brshepard@dothan.k12.al.us.