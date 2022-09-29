 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brogdon, Rehm speak at Houston County Republican Women meeting

Donnie Brogdon and Rick Rehm were guest speakers at the Houston County Republican Women meeting at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Brogdon, employed by R.W. Griffin and Martin Resources as a consultant in fertilizer operations in the agriculture business, is a long-term participant in the Southwest Fertilizer Conference and the Georgia Plant Food Educational Society.

He spoke about high inflation that results in less access to land, fertilizer, and seeds, resulting in lower food production.

Rehm, Republican candidate for Alabama House District 85 facing third-term incumbent Democratic Rep. Dexter Grimsley, worked in the Trump campaign. He served in the United States Army for 29 years and was an air traffic controller at Fort Rucker.

