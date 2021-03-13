Brooks, Strange to speak to Houston County Republican Women

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and former Montgomery mayor Todd Strange will speak at the Houston County Republican Women meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center.

Brooks will provide an update on happenings in Washington. Strange is chairperson of Gov. Kay Ivey’s lottery study and will provide an update on the study and its progress in the state legislature.

Lunch will cost $15. Those who want to attend can RSVP reservations by email at hcrwlunch@gmail.com, call 334-392-0705, or text Sue O’Donnell at 502-321-2475.

Reservations are needed by noon on Tuesday, March 23. Members and associates are asked to pay their $35 annual dues at the meeting.

To learn more about HCRW, go to the Houston County Republican Women page on Facebook or visit www.hcrw.us.