Brooks takes aim at Fort Rucker order on masks, vaccination inquiries

An Alabama congressman is taking issue with a Fort Rucker order that requires soldiers allowed to go unmasked if fully vaccinated to still show proof of their vaccination status.
In a letter sent Monday, Congressman Mo Brooks urged President Joe Biden in his role as Commander in Chief to end Fort Rucker’s General Order 12 issued July 13.
Fort Rucker, however, is not the only installation taking such actions, according to an Army Times story. The Department of Defense issued updated guidance in June allowing commanders to ask unmasked service members to show proof of their vaccination status.
“The men and women serving our nation at Fort Rucker do so to preserve the liberties and freedoms we, as Americans, enjoy,” Brooks said in a Monday news release. “It is outrageous that they themselves cannot exercise the very liberties and freedoms they fight for. As more evidence about the vaccine becomes available, it is clear that there are risks associated with it, particularly in young people. Every single American, including members of our armed forces, should have the ability to make the best decision for them and their own health.”
Brooks currently represents Alabama’s 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, elected from an area that covers north Alabama. He is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring at the end of his current term.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Fort Rucker’s leadership has issued general orders to prevent the spread of the virus on post. Contract employees and civilian Department of Defense employees are required to follow such general orders when they’re on post.
“Fort Rucker's current COVID-19 procedures and protective measures are within DoD/CDC guidelines,” Fort Rucker’s Public Affairs Director Jimmie E. Cummings Jr. wrote in a statement to the Dothan Eagle. “Since the start of this pandemic, Fort Rucker has been and remains committed to providing a safe environment for soldiers, families, Department of the Army civilians, contractors, retirees as well as our local community, while also training aviators for the U.S. Army.”
General Order 12, issued as COVID-19 case numbers were increasing in the Wiregrass counties that surround Fort Rucker, states that vaccinations against the virus are a personal choice at Fort Rucker.
Military and civilian personnel who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks indoors or outdoors on post, and fully-vaccinated soldiers also don’t have to wear masks when off post unless required by a business or other establishment.
Service members who are not fully vaccinated – meaning those who are not past 14 days since their final vaccine dose – are required to wear masks both on and off post with exceptions allowed for offices, eating and drinking, or facial identification requirements.
Under the order, service members who are unmasked because they’re fully vaccinated must still be prepared to show proof of their vaccination status in the form of a vaccination card or other medical record.
Supervisors cannot ask unmasked civilian employees about their vaccination status unless they have reason to believe an unmasked employee is actually unvaccinated.
The section is worded based on the guidance from the Department of Defense. But Brooks takes issue with such vaccination status inquiries.
“The government should not try to intimidate, force, or coerce anyone into receiving the vaccine,” Brooks said in his release. “Furthermore, it is none of the government’s business who has or has not been vaccinated. Infringing upon doctor-patient confidentiality is discriminatory and wholly un-American. President Biden, as Commander In Chief, has the ultimate authority to overrule this terrible policy. I urge him to do so immediately.”
In his letter to Biden, Brooks also pointed to health risks associated with certain vaccines and even suggested that masks may be dangerous.
“…Although still early, I suspect time will reveal that masks, while arguably promoting health, also endanger the health of those who wear them,” Brooks wrote. “Masks have small fibers that regularly loosen and are lodged in users’ lungs. Some masks have inks and dyes which, when consumed by lungs, have unknown cancer and other health risks. Certainly, all or almost all masks reduce oxygen intake into the human body, with all the risks this imposes. There is also the unknown risk that, in the heat and humidity of summers in the South, heat stroke risks increase among mask wearers.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.