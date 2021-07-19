Brooks takes aim at Fort Rucker order on masks, vaccination inquiries

Under the order, service members who are unmasked because they’re fully vaccinated must still be prepared to show proof of their vaccination status in the form of a vaccination card or other medical record.

Supervisors cannot ask unmasked civilian employees about their vaccination status unless they have reason to believe an unmasked employee is actually unvaccinated.

The section is worded based on the guidance from the Department of Defense. But Brooks takes issue with such vaccination status inquiries.

“The government should not try to intimidate, force, or coerce anyone into receiving the vaccine,” Brooks said in his release. “Furthermore, it is none of the government’s business who has or has not been vaccinated. Infringing upon doctor-patient confidentiality is discriminatory and wholly un-American. President Biden, as Commander In Chief, has the ultimate authority to overrule this terrible policy. I urge him to do so immediately.”

In his letter to Biden, Brooks also pointed to health risks associated with certain vaccines and even suggested that masks may be dangerous.

“…Although still early, I suspect time will reveal that masks, while arguably promoting health, also endanger the health of those who wear them,” Brooks wrote. “Masks have small fibers that regularly loosen and are lodged in users’ lungs. Some masks have inks and dyes which, when consumed by lungs, have unknown cancer and other health risks. Certainly, all or almost all masks reduce oxygen intake into the human body, with all the risks this imposes. There is also the unknown risk that, in the heat and humidity of summers in the South, heat stroke risks increase among mask wearers.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

