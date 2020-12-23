Brrr! Cold Christmas Day expected for the Wiregrass

Get ready to bundle up in your warmest sweater because it looks like the Wiregrass can still expect a colder than normal Christmas Day this year.

Showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Thursday are expected to yield about 1 to 2 inches of rain with possible wind gusts of 30 mph. These factors will drop temperatures into the high 20s during Christmas Eve night and cause highs on Christmas Day to only reach the low 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

As previously reported, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is still urging drivers to plan for some hazardous road conditions during the holiday traffic. From Christmas Eve until the night of New Year’s Day you can expect to see ALEA’s troopers conducting check points to lessen the chances of accidents and impaired driving.

Along with law enforcement, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is taking precautions to aid the flow and safety of heavy holiday traffic. They will be limiting road work and lane closures for the safety or workers and drivers.