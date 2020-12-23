Brrr! Cold Christmas Day expected for the Wiregrass

Get ready to bundle up in your warmest sweater because it looks like the Wiregrass can still expect a colder than normal Christmas Day this year.
Showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Thursday are expected to yield about 1 to 2 inches of rain with possible wind gusts of 30 mph. These factors will drop temperatures into the high 20s during Christmas Eve night and cause highs on Christmas Day to only reach the low 40s, according to the National Weather Service.
As previously reported, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is still urging drivers to plan for some hazardous road conditions during the holiday traffic. From Christmas Eve until the night of New Year’s Day you can expect to see ALEA’s troopers conducting check points to lessen the chances of accidents and impaired driving.
Along with law enforcement, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is taking precautions to aid the flow and safety of heavy holiday traffic. They will be limiting road work and lane closures for the safety or workers and drivers.
ALDOT will have no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates from Thursday, Dec. 24 at 6 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 27 at 11:59 p.m. For the New Year's holiday, there will be no temporary lane closures from Thursday, Dec. 31 at noon until Sunday, Jan. 3 at 11:59 p.m. They urge drivers to use caution, especially on bridges and overpasses due to the residual water causing ice or slick spots.
“Traffic volumes during the holidays are expected to be lower than last year’s volumes as more people stay home to protect themselves and others during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with the Alabama Department of Transportation. “However, the consequences of risky driving behaviors remain for those on the roads.”
Wiregrass 2-1-1 has provided a list of current warming stations that will be available for those in need.
• Enterprise Area: Anyone homeless and needing shelter from the cold weather in the Enterprise area Christmas Eve night and Christmas night, contact the Christian Mission Center, 231 Geneva Highway, at 334-470-0349.
• Hartford Residents: Protection from cold temperatures will be on an as needed basis. Requests for shelter Christmas Eve night and Christmas night should be directed to the Hartford Police Department at 334-588-2222.