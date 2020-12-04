Brundidge Historical Society hosts Christmas storytelling over the radio

BRUNDIDGE — There was a time when families gathered around their home radio to listen to programming. And while those days are long gone, the Brundidge Historical Society hopes people will want such an old-time experience around the holidays, especially considering the unprecedented year that has been 2020.

So, the historical society and WTBF Radio will present "Live from the We Piddle Around Theater" at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The broadcast will feature nationally-acclaimed storyteller Dolores Hydock and multi-instrumentalist Bobby Horton of Three on a String.

For the past 15 years, the Brundidge Historical Society has hosted its Chili Country Christmas at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge, serving a supper of piping hot chili with storytellers spinning tales among the Christmas greens.

But with the coronavirus pandemic, the Brundidge Historical Society decided that a radio show would be a good alternative.