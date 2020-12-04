Brundidge Historical Society hosts Christmas storytelling over the radio

BRUNDIDGE — There was a time when families gathered around their home radio to listen to programming. And while those days are long gone, the Brundidge Historical Society hopes people will want such an old-time experience around the holidays, especially considering the unprecedented year that has been 2020.
So, the historical society and WTBF Radio will present "Live from the We Piddle Around Theater" at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The broadcast will feature nationally-acclaimed storyteller Dolores Hydock and multi-instrumentalist Bobby Horton of Three on a String.
For the past 15 years, the Brundidge Historical Society has hosted its Chili Country Christmas at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge, serving a supper of piping hot chili with storytellers spinning tales among the Christmas greens.
But with the coronavirus pandemic, the Brundidge Historical Society decided that a radio show would be a good alternative.
“For more than 19 years, the We Piddle Around Theater has hosted a variety of folk-life events throughout the year,” said Lawrence Bowden, Brundidge Historical Society president. “Our Chili Country Christmas features storytelling and traditional Christmas music at the We Piddle Around Theater. However, because of the restrictions related to the coronavirus, we are inviting everyone to gather around their radios on the night of December 15 and join with us in an old-fashioned Christmas — a John-Boy Walton kind of Christmas.”
Support Local Journalism
The 30-minute broadcast will feature a heartwarming Christmas story by Hydock and music by Horton. Listeners can tune into WTBF Radio FM 94.7 at 6 p.m.
“The year 2020 has been a year of perfect plans turned upside-down,” Hydock said. “So, let’s close it out with a charming story about a cowboy whose perfect plan for a foot-stompin’ good time on Christmas Eve gets derailed by an unexpected detour.”
And, that detour takes the cowboy along an uncharted trail with his radio audience riding right along with him.
Bowden expressed appreciation to WTBF for joining with the historical society in offering this special storytelling gift to its radio audience. However, this is not the first time that WTBF has broadcast “Live from the We Piddle Around Theater.”
Back in 2006, WTBF and the Brundidge Historical Society came together to present Jason Ramsey, a Troy University student and radio intern, in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Bowden said he hopes families will enjoy the old-time experience of listening to a story on the radio.
“The radio program on December 15 will take us back to a simpler time when families gathered around the radio to enjoy stories and music,” Bowden said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.