Brundidge woman killed in Sunday night wreck

BRUNDIDGE - A pedestrian was killed in a Sunday evening accident near here on U.S. 231.

A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred around 9:55 p.m. about a mile south of Brundidge in Pike County, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was killed when she was struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Levi A. Gerrish, 40, of Elkhart, Indiana. Mayhew was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the news release.

No other information was available, and troopers with the ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

