Bryant Swindall takes part in Kansas State University aviation program

TROY – Pike Liberal Arts School’s own Bryant Swindall took to the sky this summer.

In preparation for a career as a professional pilot, Swindall attended a week-long summer youth program hosted by Kansas State University on the Aerospace and Technology Campus in Salina, Kansas.

He was one of 12 high-school-aged aspiring pilots from across the country to attend and complete the "Fly K-State Academy" program. Swindall was able to add hours to his log book by piloting four missions, log instrument time in the university's state-of-the-art simulators, and complete his first cross-country flight to Wichita, Kansas, on the final day of the program.

“The Kansas State instructors and staff were really nice and helped me learn a lot. It was also great to meet other people with the same interest in aviation. Overall, my experience was lots of fun and I would definitely go again,” Swindall said.

Swindall is currently a student with the Sky Warrior program in Troy He took part in the discovery flight with them last summer that created his spark for flying. Swindall has worked all summer between Kansas and Troy to build his experience and hours.

His mother, Lori Swindall, said that the experience helped Bryant know for sure that he wanted to be a pilot.

“The trip to Kansas was worthwhile for Bryant in several ways. He was able to fly in a completely new environment, experience living on a college campus, and learn from multiple instructors. The K-State program helped solidify his desire to become a commercial pilot,” Lori Swindall said.

Head of School Eric Burkett complimented Bryant’s proactiveness in trying new things.

“Bryant is a great student and we couldn’t be more proud of his accomplishments. It’s always great to see students spread their wings and try new things, and we always try to encourage that,” Burkett said.

Swindall is on track to take his first solo flight within the next week, so look to the skies for the PLAS student soon.