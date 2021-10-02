Building fires: Heersink sought long-term impact with UAB gift

There are words that Dr. Marnix Heersink likes to repeat: We have all been warmed by fires that we did not build.

The sentiment was particularly on his mind this week as he bestowed a $95 million transformative gift to the medical school at UAB, now known as the UAB Heersink School of Medicine.

The Dothan eye surgeon and co-founder of Eye Center South knows he has been warmed by the fires that others built, and the gift – the single largest philanthropic commitment in UAB’s history – is his way of starting fires to inspire and warm others. Doing so, Heersink said, has been exhilarating – a word he has used a lot these days.

“There’s a lot of joy when you can give something that you already have,” Heersink said. “I already have been very fortunate to live in a wonderful community. I already have a great family. I already have so many things and have been able to enjoy the benefits of having money… When you have these things, why not share? Why would you not?”

The $95 million gift will be paired with a $5 million gift from Triton Health Systems, bringing the total support for the medical school to $100 million.