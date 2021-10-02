Building fires: Heersink sought long-term impact with UAB gift

There are words that Dr. Marnix Heersink likes to repeat: We have all been warmed by fires that we did not build.
The sentiment was particularly on his mind this week as he bestowed a $95 million transformative gift to the medical school at UAB, now known as the UAB Heersink School of Medicine.
The Dothan eye surgeon and co-founder of Eye Center South knows he has been warmed by the fires that others built, and the gift – the single largest philanthropic commitment in UAB’s history – is his way of starting fires to inspire and warm others. Doing so, Heersink said, has been exhilarating – a word he has used a lot these days.
“There’s a lot of joy when you can give something that you already have,” Heersink said. “I already have been very fortunate to live in a wonderful community. I already have a great family. I already have so many things and have been able to enjoy the benefits of having money… When you have these things, why not share? Why would you not?”
The $95 million gift will be paired with a $5 million gift from Triton Health Systems, bringing the total support for the medical school to $100 million.
Dr. Selwyn Vickers, dean of the newly-named UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine, said the gift means a great deal to UAB but will also have impact within the state of Alabama, the Deep South and the country. Having a “named” medical school carries weight when recruiting, and Vickers said his faculty has already put the word out about the name, the gift behind it and the possibilities that come with it.
Vickers said he and UAB President Dr. Ray Watts began discussing naming the school of medicine several years ago – a possibility that was heavily debated among the school’s leaders.
“There are few public schools that have this investment and moniker, having a named brand if you would, posted on them by a donation or the generosity of a donor,” Vickers said during a Thursday Q&A with media. “But yet we recognized that it was certainly within our desire because our aspirations are continually to be a national leader in every aspect of health care, education, training and clinical care to our patients.”
According to Vickers, 75% of the gift will be used to sustain the programs, professorships, and academic chairs created with the gift long-term. The remaining 25% will be spent to establish those programs – the Marnix E. Heersink Institute of Biomedical Innovation and the Mary Heersink Institute of Global Health. The biomedical innovation institute will be based in Birmingham, but UAB has committed to a Dothan-based component and presence.
Vickers said the new programs and positions help bring highly-skilled people to the state and help keep them here. He said the programs will impact the state’s economy by bringing in dollars and creating opportunities for new businesses.
“Or, more practically, provide innovative care so people don’t have to travel to Minnesota, don’t have to travel to Baltimore, don’t have to travel to Boston,” Vickers said, referencing the locations of respected hospitals such as Mayo Clinic and John Hopkins. “And that is a luxury that this state has had at UAB that very few of our southern peers have, and there are very few public schools that have that capacity.”
Dr. Marnix Heersink was born in the Netherlands. His family moved to Canada when he was young, and he came to the United States for his residency in ophthalmology at the Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. That’s where he met his future wife, Mary Parks – the daughter of a renowned pediatric ophthalmologist.
When the married couple began looking for a place where Dr. Heersink could establish a practice, they visited several locations, including Dothan. On their last night in Dothan, the Heersinks were driving down South Orange Street in the city’s Garden District and spotted a house that they knew would be their future home. Impulsively, they put a bid on it without even seeing the inside.
With Dr. John Fortin, Heersink established Eye Center South at the intersection of Fortner Street and the Ross Clark Circle in 1980. Over the past 40 years, the practice has grown and evolved to encompass other areas such as hearing aid technology and plastic surgery. It now has nine locations in Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The Dothan campus has been transformed into a health center with a surgery center and a state-of-art medical office complex.
The Heersinks have six children and nine grandchildren with a 10th grandchild on the way. Five of their children attended UAB; three attended the medical school. Their son Dr. Sebastian Heersink – who received an engineering degree from MIT and a medical degree from Georgetown University – practices at Eye Center South. Their other children have pursued medical careers in ophthalmology, dentistry, and internal medicine.
But not only has UAB educated their children, it has also served their family’s medical needs at times and most recently when one of their grandchildren was severely injured.
Mary Heersink serves on UAB’s Board of Visitors as well as on an advisory board for the school’s master’s in global health. A talented artist, Mary Heersink became an advocate for food safety in the 1990s after the Heersinks’ son Damion nearly died from E. coli when he was 11 years old. She wrote a book about the experience and co-founded the national organization STOP Foodborne Illness.
The current COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of public health being seen as a global initiative, the Heersinks said.
It was important, they said, that the gift to UAB have as much impact as possible, even in Dothan.
“They are one of the very few that is excelling in the fields of genomics and precision medicine,” Mary Heersink said. “That is the future of medicine. That’s going to affect individual care dramatically, revolutionary changes within the next five, 10, 15 years. So it’s a very impactful gift if you’re going to choose to give.”
The Heersinks said their life in Dothan has given them joy, friendship and support. They were active in their children’s lives with Dr. Heersink coaching every sports team that needed him. The family was active in the Boy Scouts and Boys and Girls Clubs.
“We kind of grew up as Dothan grew up,” Mary Heersink said. “The community really has evolved, and we had the pleasure of being in just this very comforting, loving community.”
Dr. Heersink said he was able to grow professionally in Dothan and offer services and innovations that had not been previously available in Southeast Alabama. He did some of the early work locally in cataract surgery and transplantation.
“I felt gratified being able to expand my wings professionally here as well as socially,” he said.
While Dr. Heersink is passionate about education and health care, he said he has always had an entrepreneurial spirit and a natural curiosity for how things work. Like the watch given to him when he was 7 or 8 years old – he took it apart and couldn’t put it back together. It aroused his curiosity about how to fix things, and eventually how to fix people.
That lifelong curiosity and entrepreneurial tendency led him to pursue real estate and business investments over the years, which is what allowed him to be as generous as he was in his gift to UAB’s medical school.
“As far as I can remember, I always enjoyed seeing things happen,” Dr. Heersink said. “I was curious, and that’s one thing I like. I’ve always been curious. In fact, I’ve been so curious that I’ve gotten myself in trouble a lot of times.”
Heersink isn’t ready to retire from medicine; he plans to keep working as long as he is healthy enough to do so. And, he said, he’s not done giving. He has reached a point in life where philanthropy has become even more important, and there’s still a lot of impact he could have on the world around him. He wants to make things better for others, and he hopes that inspires others to do the same.
“We’ve all been warmed by fires we did not build,” Heersink said, repeating the words he likes to share. “And I believe that, I know that; that’s what happened in my life... I feel now that I have the responsibility, and the opportunity, to build fires.”
