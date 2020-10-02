Buildings to glow red for fallen firefighters

Landmarks, public buildings and fire departments across the country will glow red this weekend in respect of fallen firefighters and their families.

The Dothan Fire Department along with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation invite business owners and residents to light their buildings or homes in red to honor America’s fallen heroes during America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters, which began Friday. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation sponsors the memorial weekend held in October.

“This nationwide effort to turn our communities red is in just its second year of paying tribute to our fallen brothers and sisters across the country,” Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams in a news release. “Tragically, we lose too many firefighters each year in the line of duty, both career and volunteer."

According to Williams, the Dothan Civic Center, Houston County Administrative Building, Justice Park (located at Main and Oates streets), and Flowers Hospital will participate this year.