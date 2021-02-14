Bullinger posts video updates on quest to touch the sun in Ecuador

James Bullinger, former Level Plains councilmember, returned to Ecuador last week for his third attempt to conquer the highest mountain in the country’s “Avenue of the Volcanoes.”
Bullinger, a member of the Fixed Wing Technical Publications team at Navigator Development Group, Inc. headquarters in Enterprise, began training after the Labor Day weekend five months ago to get ready.
A year ago this month, Bullinger accomplished a charity climb for the Army Aviation Museum Foundation, raising $10,320 for the restoration of a 1956 Cessna built YH-41A Seneca helicopter. Bullinger reached the 19,347-foot summit of the Cotopaxi volcano, a personal best high altitude. A five-part video series of this adventure is on Bullinger’s YouTube channel, “Bama Hiker,” on the Climb for the Museum playlist.
Chimborazo is a 20,549-foot-high stratovolcano, sometimes referred to as “the poor man’s Everest.” The volcano is near the Equator and the equatorial bulge makes the summit the closet point on the Earth to the Sun as the planet rotates. It is also the second fastest point on the Earth rotating in space. Bullinger has attempted to climb it twice before without success.
Bullinger will make three pre-acclimation climbs on Rucu Pichincha (15,419 ft.), Guagua Pichincha (15,696 ft.) and a third volcano before heading to Chimborazo. He will climb to a high camp at 17,300 feet to rest briefly before making an Alpine style late-night start for the Whymper summit.
View the video links below:
Day 1 – Had a very wet day on our acclimation climb towards the summit of Rucu Pichincha above Quito. We didn’t reach summit because of rain and time needed to get back off the mountain to the aerial tram station before it closed. But I did get to about 15,200 feet before turning. Here is today’s trek on Relive. Cheers!
Day 2 - Climbing in the clouds again, cold and windy, as we did second acclimation climb to the two summits on Guagua Pichincha to the south of Quito. Kissed 15,685 feet and got off the mountain before the rain started. I felt dizziness when we started the hike, but had no problems breathing and moving steadily up. Finished fine after running around at altitude. Here’s today’s trek on Relive. Enjoy!
Day 3 - Today we were treated to better weather with sunny to partly cloudy skies. We did our third acclamation climb at the Volcano Cotopaxi, where I climbed for the Army Aviation Museum Foundation fundraiser. We climbed up to an altitude of 5000 meters (16,410 ft) to help my body adapt to the lack of oxygen. I’m doing well with altitude – no headache, but occasional lightheadedness. On Sunday we head out to Illiniza Norte for an over night climb and return Monday. Here is the Relive video from today.