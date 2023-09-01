The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted this week to impose a stay on the issuance of licenses that were awarded on Aug. 10 of this year.

“The Commission has a singular goal of ensuring that medical cannabis products reach patients in need of them. The Commission’s action today, while pausing the process, furthers that goal by attempting to avoid additional legal challenges,” explained Chairman Rex Vaughn. “We understand that litigation is an obstacle just as it has been in every other state that has a medical cannabis program. However, we appreciate and join in the Court’s commitment to seeing that Alabama’s program becomes operational sooner rather than later.”

With the stay in place, applicants who were awarded a license on Aug. 10, 2023, have no current obligation to pay license fees and applicants who were denied award of license on Aug. 10, 2023, have no current obligation to submit a request for investigative hearing. Additionally, licenses that were awarded on Aug. 10, 2023, will not issue on Sept. 7, 2023 as previously scheduled.

“I am confident in the process that the Commission has used to evaluate applications and select licensees,” explained Vice Chairman Sam Blakemore. “Nonetheless, I welcome reasonable discussions with interested parties about the process as directed by the Court and I am hopeful that we will soon move forward with our program.”

This stay will remain in effect until lifted by the Commission. Once the stay is lifted, the licensing process will resume.

Alabama Act 2021-450 establishes the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission and authorizes the Commission to implement the Act by making medical cannabis derived from cannabis grown in Alabama available to registered qualified patients, by licensing facilities that process, transport, test, or dispense medical cannabis, and by administering and enforcing the Act and all rules adopted pursuant to the Act.

The Commission, per the statute, could award up to twelve (12) cultivator licenses, four (4) processor licenses, four (4) dispensary licenses, five (5) integrated facility licenses and an unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses.

Commission members are appointed to the commission for established terms by various appointing authorities, including the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries, State Health Officer, Attorney General, and Secretary of the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency. Each commission member represents certain segments that the legislature deemed important to the establishment and regulation of the medical cannabis program in Alabama. Members of the Commission include: Dr. William Saliski, Pulmonologist; Dr. Sam Blakemore, Pharmacist; Dwight Gamble, Banker; Dr. Angela Martin, Pediatrician; Dr. Eric Jensen, Biochemist; Loree Skelton, Attorney; Rex Vaughn, Farmer; Judge Charles Price, Circuit Judge; Taylor Hatchett, Farmer; James Harwell, Nurseryman and Landscaper, Dr. Jerzy Szflarski, Neurologist, and Dion Robinson, Department of Corrections.

Under Alabama’s program, registered certifying physicians may recommend medical cannabis to patients who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder; cancer-related pain or nausea; Crohn’s Disease; depression; epilepsy or conditions causing seizures; HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss; panic disorder; Parkinson’s Disease; persistent nausea; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); sickle cell anemia; spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis or spinal cord injury; Tourette’s Syndrome; a terminal illness; or conditions causing chronic or intractable pain.

Medical cannabis products that may be recommended to patients include tablets, capsules, tinctures, gelatinous cubes, gels, oils or creams for topical use, suppositories, transdermal patches, nebulizers, or liquids or oils for use in an inhaler. Raw plant materials, products administered by smoking or vaping, or food products such as cookies or candies will not be allowed.