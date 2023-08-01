OZARK-More than 60 school students in the Dale County area are recipients of brand new backpacks, school supplies, and a new school outfit thanks to the partnership of All In Credit Union and the Mary Hill Family Service Center.

The credit union not only funded the project but sent volunteers to help distribute the items as part of the “All In for Success Backpack Bash, held at the MHFSC building on Katherine Avenue in Ozark July 28.

The mission of the Mary Hill Family Service Center, founded in 2001, is to provide short-term resources that move community members toward long-term self-sufficiency. A food pantry, a clothes closet, basic hygiene products, work force development guidance and parenting classes are among the free services available at the Mary Hill Family Services.

Human trafficking awareness programs, new parent training, children’s services, and workforce development are among free services provided by the registered 501©(3) nonprofit.

“To strengthen families in Dale County” is the reason the center was created in 2001, according to MHFSC Director Paige Knight said. The Mary Hill Family Service Center is a member of Alabama Network of Family Resource Centers. The 23-member network includes the Alfred Saliba Family Service Center in Dothan, the Coffee County Family Service Center in Enterprise, and the Troy Resilience Project in Troy. The center is also a member of the Dale County Association of Service Agencies.

The food pantry provides emergency, short-term groceries and the center staff help families navigate the process of applying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The clothes closet provides free gently-used clothing, including business attire for job interviews. Knight said that donations of gently-used clothing, as well as unused underwear and socks, are always appreciated. The center also accepts books and miscellaneous household goods.

The Ozark Boys and Girls Club recently donated items for the center’s hygiene closet and Vivian B. Adams School has donated a large donation of paper products, Knight said. “We are always accepting donations. Our food pantry always needs nonperishable and frozen food and our hygiene closet always needs soap, shampoo, hand sanitizer, and more.

“We might not be able to save the whole world, but if we can get several people to a point where they can move out of their present circumstances and become more self-sufficient, we’ve accomplished our goals,” she said.

“Thank you, All in Credit Union, for the book bags,” said Knight, following the distribution. “Thank you for supporting the community and our mission to strengthen families and protect children. We are honored by your generous gifts.”