ENTERPRISE — In another first for the Enterprise-based Arista Aviation, finishing touches are being put on the first of six UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters bound for Portugal to serve as firefighting units in the Southern European country.

The project is the first time the firm that specializes in modernizing surplus U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters has contracted with a foreign government. “This is a huge milestone for Arista,” said Daryle Pilkinton, Arista Vice President of Business Development. “Every single inch of the aircraft is touched and refreshed, customized to meet the customer’s needs.”

Steve Soler, program manager and liaison with the Portuguese government on the contract, agreed. Every aircraft we produce is custom-made,” he said. “We do complete refurbishment of the aircraft from tip to tail.”

Portugal is a southern European country on the Iberian Peninsula. Bordered by Spain on the north and east, and the Atlantic Ocean on the west and south, Portugal is the 18th largest country in Europe. Unfortunately, fires are a common occurrence, and while other southern European countries also fall victim to them each summer, Portugal is by far the worst hit.

The Portuguese Air Force signed a contract with Arista in October last year for six Sikorsky-built UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to boost its capability to fight wildfires. The contract includes the supply of material and tools, technical maintenance support until 2026, and training for six pilots and 21 mechanics.

The UH-60 Black Hawk will allow transport of 12 firefighters and their equipment and has the capacity to carry up to 780 gallons of water, Soler said.

“Great people, great environment,” said Soler about Portugal. “Seeing the fires strike the entire country and meeting these great people sparked our desire to get these firefighters to them. Six is a good amount, but the more the better when it comes to saving lives.”

Founded in 2012, Arista Aviation moved from Arizona, first to the Dale County city of Level Plains before re-locating to the Enterprise Municipal Airport. “Arista has rapidly grown into a world-class and internationally known one-stop shop for military and commercial rotorcraft refurbishment,” said Pilkinton. “We specialize in maintaining, repairing, overhauling and modifying a wide variety of helicopter types from major helicopter manufacturers such as Bell, Boeing, and Sikorsky.

“Our facility in Enterprise is designed to meet the growing demand for helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul services for military, commercial and other U.S. and foreign government agencies, including the needs of our United States Department of State and the Air Force,” Pilkinton said. “Every member of our workforce is highly skilled with a diverse array of backgrounds from FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) licensing, to military trained professionals.”

“The helicopter is an extremely versatile aircraft, allowing it to be used in a variety of military, government and private sector operations,” said Soler. “Arista has taken these aircraft to the next level with instrumentation advancements and accessory upgrades, allowing the expansion of usability, and providing these workhorses second lives in many industries in addition to the firefighting mission of the six Blackhawks for Portugal, to include passenger and equipment transportation, police work, drug enforcement, air ambulance, traffic/weather reporting and high altitude observation.”

Arista is an FAA Part 145 Repair Station and provider of MRO services regardless of the airframe, said Pilkinton said. “Arista specializes in depot level repairs, custom painting, custom avionics upgrades, structural enhancements, and other repairs as needed. Arista also offers airframe modification and retrofit into different configurations for a variety of industries.”

The first of the new firefighting units are expected to be turned over to the Portuguese government within weeks. “This is a huge milestone,” Pilkinton said. “Arista Aviation continues to demonstrate the industry leading expertise in extending the life of and giving new purpose to proven helicopter platforms.”