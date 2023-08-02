Ozark–Dale County Extension Administrative Associate Zandi Foss has been awarded a top employee honor, The Spirit of Excellence, by Auburn University.

To be selected as a Spirit of Excellence Award winner, an employee must have a performance evaluation rating that meets or exceeds expectations at the time of nomination, said Dale County Extension Coordinator Melissa Voynich.

Foss was nominated by her County Extension coordinators for going “beyond the call of duty” to improve services in the extension office while keeping a balanced budget and managing numerous event details, Voynich said.

“During the past year, Foss initiated several grant opportunities for the extension office and ensured that multiple programs ran without any issues.”

“I love to be able to talk to and help our stakeholders, and I love being able to serve in any way that I’m needed,” Foss said. “Working with our different committees and organizations to strengthen our community is rewarding.”

Foss received a specific commendation for managing the Groundwater Festival held in April, which successfully provided hundreds of fourth graders with a new understanding of the water cycle.

The nomination form for Foss detailed how she joined multiple organization boards, was awarded several sponsorships on behalf of the office, and attended one or more professional development classes per month for additional training in her job areas.

“I have met so many wonderful people … and learned so many different skills through professional development that not only help me to be a better employee but also a better person,” Foss said.

Each monthly winner of the Spirit of Excellence Award will be eligible to receive the Employee of the Year Award, and winners will be recognized at the annual Employee Recognition Award ceremony in the Spring.

“The old saying that if you find a job that you love, that you never have to work a day in your life really rings true for me,” says Foss. “I look forward to coming to work every day, and I am so blessed and grateful to call Dale County Extension my home.”

Foss is married to Jarrod Foss of Ozark, and they have two children, Madison and Blake. Madison, as well as Blake and his wife, Aly, reside in Ozark, where Blake works as a National Guard recruiter for the Wiregrass. Madison recently began employment in downtown Ozark, as well. Rounding out the household are several Foss puppies.

Alabama Cooperative Extension System Dale County is an equal opportunity educator and employer. More information can be found at https://www.aces.edu/counties/dale/