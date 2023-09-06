DSI Security Services announces that Electronic Security Solutions Manager Kent Calhoun has earned the Certified Protection Professional (CPP) Certification through ASIS (American Society for Industrial Security) International.

ASIS is the leading association in advancing security worldwide, promoting excellence and leadership within the profession, and is deeply committed to advancing and reinvesting in the industry.

CPP Certification is considered the “gold standard” certification for security management professionals and demonstrates knowledge and competency in seven key security domains.

In addition to the CPP, Calhoun also holds the Physical Security Professional (PSP) certification.

“This accomplishment is a testament to Kent’s dedication to professional growth, President Eddie Sorrells said. “At DSI, we believe that continual education and training are the best way to stay at the forefront of an evolving security industry. Congratulations on this outstanding accomplishment.”