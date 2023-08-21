OZARK- Prepare to be entertained as the South Alabama Pro Rodeo Classic 2023 will be in Ozark on Sept. 8 and 9.

Presenting sponsors are Hagler Heating and Cooling, Ozark Collision Center, and State Farm - Jenna Mack.

Gates open at 5 p.m. each night, activities for the whole family to enjoy will start with Mutton Bustin at 6:30 p.m. and rodeo events begin at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

Rodeo events include bull riding, barrel racing, calf roping, team roping, breakaway roping, bareback and saddle bronc riding and steer wrestling events, according to Event Organizer Shelby Easterling.

“We are looking forward to the new partnership with Frontier Classic Rodeo,” Easterling said, “and Frontier will do a great job of keeping the show entertaining and constantly rolling.”

All proceeds from this rodeo will go to support the Dale County AG Plex Arena facility, which is used for agriculture-related showcases, extension programs such as archery, and community service events.

“This arena is an important staple in our community,” Easterling said. “The facility is a go-to place for 4-H and FFA events throughout the year, as well as fundraisers for community projects.”

The rodeo is a family-friendly event for all ages with food and craft vendors open in the area and great specialty acts appearing throughout the night.

The rodeo nights will offer specialty entertainment such as Greek Ellick Jr. as the Clown, Banjo the Water Buffalo, and flag team Dale County Pistols and Pearls. The Rodeo announcer is Mack Ginn.

Getting tickets for the event is easy with Ticket Rodeo’s online process that allows for advance ticket purchases. Online preorders for $15 tickets are open now, and online orders save $5 on admission. Online tickets are available until 4 p.m. each show day. After 4 p.m., gate tickets are $20, and only cash is accepted at the gate. Children under age five enter free of charge.

“I am looking forward to seeing all the rodeo fans in Dale County and the surrounding areas come in town for this event, Easterling said. “Thank you to all of our sponsors for making this event possible, and expect to be on the edge of your seats Sept. 8 and 9!”

The AgPlex Arena is located at 202 AL-123 in Ozark. This is the intersection of Highway 231 South and Highway 123, under the big red sign. A limited number of vendor and sponsorship options are available. Call (334) 726-0730. Follow on Facebook at “South Alabama Pro Rodeo Classic” to find the Rodeo event.