“Scarecrows in the Gardens,” one of the most popular events held at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens returns in October for its 19th year.

The event kicks off Oct. 1 and visitors will enjoy this whimsical display of home-made scarecrows scattered throughout the gardens. Created by local businesses, schools, clubs and organizations, “Scarecrows in the Gardens” is sure to please both young and old alike.

This year’s theme of the event is “Scarecrows Imitate Art,” which encourages scarecrow designers to draw inspiration from famous art pieces. There are so many great artists, periods, styles, and paintings to choose from; DABG is confident that there will be a deep well of inspiration for all scarecrow designers to draw from.

Families, businesses, non-profits, church groups, schools, clubs and individuals are all encouraged to join the fun and submit your creation. This can be a wonderful team-building project for your family or group.

If you would like to enter a scarecrow, go online to the garden’s website at www.dabg to download an application. Deadline to apply is Sept,17. Cost is $20 per entry. Entry fee is waived for schools.

A $100 cash prize will be awarded to each of the the top five overall winners and to the best school entry. Tips for building a scarecrow and an instructional video are also available on the garden’s website.

All visitors to the gardens will enter through the Botanical Center. Admission to the gardens is $5 for adults, with free admission to garden members and kids age 15 and younger. Annual garden memberships can be purchased in the Botanical Center or online at www.dabg.com.

The garden’s new “Wings of Wonder” Butterfly House will also be open during the month of October. This 1,800 square foot structure houses approximately 500 native butterflies. Admission to the gardens does not include entrance to “Wings of Wonder” which is $3 per person. Tickets are available at the entrance desk in the Botanical Center. Admission times are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday, and 1 until 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

The 48-acre public garden is located at 5130 Headland Avnue. Garden hours are 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. during Daylight Savings Time. On Sunday, Nov. 5 when Daylight Savings Time ends, operating hours will change to 8 a.m.- until 5 p.m.

For additional information about “Scarecrows in the Gardens” or the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, please contact the garden office at (334) 793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com