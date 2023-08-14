OZARK-It has a Dothan address but the Dothan Regional Airport is actually located in Dale County, Adam Hartzog told Dale County Commissioners at the first commission meeting in August.

Hartzog is the director of the regional airport operated by the Dothan-Houston County Airport Authority, serving Southeast Alabama, Southwest Georgia, and the Florida panhandle. He met with the Dale County Commissioners to give an update on the improvement projects over the last eight months and future plans for the facility.

“It is your airport,” he said. “It’s a big asset to have in your county.”

Some $1.1 million in infrastructure improvements have been made within the last year, Hartzog said. That includes improvements for T-hangars for general aviation pilots. “We try to invest in the general aviation sector as much as we can. We want to continue to support our community pilots,” he said. Groundbreaking on a new hangar for larger jet aircraft should be within the next 60 days, he said.

Plans for the immediate future include $21 million invested in runway repaving and a $6.5 million drainage project to alleviate issues inside and outside the airport building. Runway and taxiway lights will be upgraded to LED lighting which is expected to cost some $2.2 million.

The Federal Aviation Administration financial assistance with programs at the airport is much appreciated, Hartzog said, adding that the matching funds are self-generated so that the airport does not have to seek financial help from the county or municipalities. The Dothan Regional Airport is self-supporting and no tax dollars go to operating the airport. Many other airports receive city and county tax dollars to sustain their operations. The Dothan Regional Airport generates its revenue from the rent-paying users of the airport.

“A recent economic impact study revealed that the Dothan Regional Airport provides a $100 million economic impact to the Wiregrass,” Hartzog said. “It’s a great economic engine.”