When Earl Durden first started Durden Outdoor Displays, he never dreamed the business would grow to what it is today.

"I don't ever recall thinking about that," Durden said. "I don't think about money; I'm not over here stacking it up to see how high it can go. Like Bear Bryant used to say, 'You always play like you're behind and don't ever look at the scoreboard.' That's kind of the way I've always done my business."

Located at 5500 US 431 in Dothan, Durden Outdoor Displays is celebrating its 55th year in business. Founded in 1968, the company creates bulletin, poster, and full-color displays for clients across the Wiregrass region.

Currently, the business owns and operates 1,000 billboards across 10counties in southeast Alabama and Florida.

Since the company's inception, Durden said several local artists have worked for him.

"I just love the arts and creative people," Durden said. "No matter if it's music or painting, I love seeing people excel in whatever their talents are. We've had a lot of incredible artists work for this over the years. Wes Hardin was our art director for 10 years. He had a staff of seven or eight people, and they used to hand-paint all of the signs. Now, we print it on vinyl, but before, you needed a full-fledged department."

Despite his love for arts and creativity, Durden didn't give the sign business much thought at first. However, that would all change in 1959 when he started working at the Heart of Dothan Hotel, owned and operated by his cousin Foy Ready.

"When I was 16, my grandmother took me to the hotel and told Foy, 'I have done all I could do with this boy, so I want you to put him to work,'" Durden said.

Outside of running the hotel, Ready owned a sign shop called Dothan Neon. He bought the company so its employees could keep neon on the road signs for his hotels. From there, Durden began hanging around the sign shop and instantly fell in love with the trade.

"I enjoyed it because there was always something different going on every day," Durden said.

Durden worked for four days in the hotel and one in the sign shop, where he started as an assistant before working his way up to becoming a journeyman.

After working for Ready, Durden created his own sign business in 1968 along Route 1 in Ashford. He would unplug his grandmother's stove to power his used welding machine.

From there, Durden moved the business to Spanish Acres on US 431 in 1972, and the company has been operating out of that facility ever since.

In 1978, Durden had the idea of building the largest sign south of Birmingham. The structure, called a uni-pole, weighed 18 tons and required a 36-inch pole. The billboard is still around today, as it was refurbished earlier this year.

"We built it for United Federal because they gave us a loan to do it," Durden said. "There were no uni-pole displays in Montgomery or anywhere within a 200-mile radius of us. At the time, that was the biggest and tallest sign south of Birmingham, and we just rebuilt it this year."

Durden said the clock tower at the corner of Main and Oates streets in Downtown Dothan is one of his favorite displays the company constructed.

"We were able to get that location through a long ordeal," Durden said. "Wes (Hardin) designed that clock tower and we built it about 20 years ago. Before LED became popular, we had three Trivisions in there for several years. Then we refurbed it and put three electronic digital displays in there. We've upgraded from that, and now it's the highest resolution sign in Dothan."

Over the years, Durden has built other unique displays, including Troy University's scoreboard, and he was one of the first in the area to start constructing helicopter displays.

"He's hung helicopters; if you ride around and see all the helicopters up on mounts, that was dad's idea," Durden's son Bill said. "We don't do that anymore, but dad built the first one, and everybody would see it. That was an out-of-the-box idea."

In the last 55 years, Durden has had several employees who have spent their entire careers working for the company.

"We've had people who spend 35-40 years and then retire here," Durden said. "Our sales manager came out of high school and stayed with us for over 30 years. I think people have stayed because even though we are a small company, we have a lot to offer. We've been doing a four-day workweek for many years, and we have a profit-share program."

Durden believes he's built the business to last for several generations.

"We've set this company up for many generations down the road," Durden said. "Family businesses don't always stay together, but that's what we geared this company up for. I want this tradition to continue, and Bill is next in line to take it over."

Bill currently serves as the company's vice president and creative director. He is thankful for the Wiregrass region and is looking forward to the company's future.

"We're blessed that this community has supported our livelihood for the past 55 years," Bill said. "The life of most businesses is five to six years because, after that, it's just not applicable anymore. The fact my dad chose a livelihood that would be applicable for over 50 years is pretty amazing. We look forward to making people famous for another 55 years."

Aside from the sign business, the company's 60,000-square-foot facility is also home to a museum that showcases the business' history. Old neon signs, original drawings of billboards, and newspaper clippings are just a few of the things in the room.

Durden said they don't plan to open it to the general public.

"This is just something for our benefit," Durden said. "This is an amazing piece of history. We use this room a lot and when you bring people in here, you have all this space and history. I think it makes a statement for our company."

Bill believes the room does a great job telling the story of his father's company.

"It's hard to move into the future if you don't understand your past," he said. "If you don't tell a story, nobody will know it. There's a lot of history over the last 55 years."