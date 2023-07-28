ENTERPRISE-The sweetest event is coming to the City of Progress. The Sweet Tea Festival will be Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center.

“We are celebrating a Southern tradition, the house wine of the South, culture in a glass, the greatest of all Southern drinks,” Director of Tourism and Community Relations Tammy Doerer said. “This icebreaking event is the first of its kind in Alabama.”

Sweet tea tastings, as well as other contests with prizes will fill the afternoon to the brim. Produce, craft, and retail vendors will also be on site. Food trucks will also have items available for purchase.

“Just when you think this event couldn’t get any sweeter, Nashville recording artists ‘Sweet Tea Trio’ will be performing live starting at 1 p.m.,” Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland said. “The all-women harmony group has opened for some big names like Bon Jovi and Alabama. We are thrilled to have their energy and enthusiasm as part of our event.”

More information about how you can enter the Sweet Tea-Drinking Contest and the Home-Brewed Tea Competition will be announced soon.

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available. Please contact Kay Kirkland at (334) 406-1394 or email kkirkland@enterpriseal.gov.