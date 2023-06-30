ENTERPRISE-A first-ever urgent care medical clinic for pets officially opened for business in Enterprise Wednesday.

The family- and veteran-owned Pet Urgent Care of Enterprise LLC was welcomed to its 805 East Lee St. clinic by city and chamber of commerce officials and a bevy of beauty queens during an official ribbon cutting and open house.

“Caring hands when you need them,” is the motto of the walk-in clinic opened by Michael Jansen, Dr. Kim Ousley and Dr. Troy Jones.

Jansen is the non-medical member of the team with over 20 years of experience in the residential real estate market as a home builder, investor, and landlord. He is currently an executive with a tier-one defense company in Baltimore, Maryland, were he leads a large portfolio of Department of Defense programs. He served in the Air Force as an F-16 combat pilot and developmental test pilot.

“There is a growing demand for urgent care walk-in clinics for humans to treat health issues that at aren’t quite emergency room level but are concerns,” Jansen said. “This is a first such clinic for small animals in the area. Their vision is to see this as the first in a southeast regional network of pet urgent care clinics.

“We are a healthcare provider that allows you to bring your fur-baby in to be seen without an appointment. We understand that your pets are an important part of your family, and we are here to provide top-notch care at affordable prices when your furry loved ones need it the most,” Jansen said.

“Our team of highly trained veterinary professionals brings a unique level of expertise and compassion to every animal that comes through our doors,” he added. “We are dedicated to providing personalized care for every patient and creating a welcoming and stress-free environment for you and your pet.”

Ousley has been a practicing veterinarian for more than 24 years, most recently at Eastmont Animal Clinic in the Montgomery area. “I became a veterinarian because I deeply respect the human/animal bond,” she said. “I’m still moved by it every time I see it. It’s why we work so hard. I always say, ‘Your baby is my baby.’ The minute you step in here with your fur-baby, we treat them like they are ours.”

Ousley worked with military working dogs at Osan Air Base in Korea after graduating from Auburn University cum laude. She served as a contractor with the Navy. “I worked on dolphins, sea lions, and whales out in San Diego, California.” She has been a veterinary consultant for 15 years traveling nationwide to small animal hospitals teaching.

Ousley said she met Jones while the two were attending vet school at Auburn and has practiced throughout the years as colleagues in Alabama. His path has not been as exciting as hers, Jones said. “I’m just a south Alabama veterinarian.’ Currently he owns and operates Luverne Veterinary Hospital in Luverne, a mixed veterinary practice with a dual emphasis on small animal medicine and beef cattle production medicine.

Jansen said that the team chose to locate in Enterprise because it is a great central location for the region. “You toil over where you are going to open up a business. You do a lot of research,” he said, thanking the city for its support. “I will say that it’s very humbling to see this crowd here today. It’s a perfect example of how this community has come together and helped us out.”