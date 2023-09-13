Jason Powell, co-owner of the popular Alabama nursery “Petals from the Past,” is the guest speaker for the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens upcoming Annual Membership Meeting and Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Gardens.

The dinner meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour for those who want to stroll the garden trails or visit the Butterfly House. Reservations must be made by Sept. 18 online at the Garden’s website www.dabg.com. Cost is $35 per person.

Powell is co-owner of “Petals From the Past” with his wife, Shelly, who also holds a degree in horticulture. Located in Jemison, the 25-acre nursery specializes in antique roses, fruit trees, and native plants.

Powell grew up in Auburn and earned a degree in landscaping at Auburn University and his Masters Degree in horticulture from Texas A & M. He is a popular speaker across the state on a variety of gardening topics.

The meeting will include introducing the officers for the coming year, election of board members, and recognition of the progress the Gardens has made over the last year.

The public is welcome to attend this meeting of the membership. For more information, contact the Garden office at (334) 793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com