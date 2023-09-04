OZARK — A salute to the relationship between the Dale County seat and its military neighbors, past and present, is the subject of the city of Ozark’s newest mural.

With the name change of the military installation in April of this year in honor of Medal of Honor Recipient Chief Warrant Officer Michael Novosel, Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship said he wanted to do something to commemorate it. The “Welcome to Ozark” mural is the result.

Painted by Dothan muralist Wes Hardin on a side of the wall of the Ben Baker Flooring building on Andrews Avenue, the mural features a “Welcome to Ozark, home of Fort Novosel” message and a painted salute to the city’s past and present relationship with its military neighbors.

The mural is a blending of several concepts, Blankenship said. Located on Andrews Avenue heading toward downtown, the mural serves as a welcome sign. “We needed a building that was long enough for all the images that would be in the mural and Ben Baker’s flooring business building met those requirements,” he said.

With the words “Fort Novosel” inscribed across the outdoor art piece, mural is a salute to the future generations of military and civilians visiting Ozark, those who will only know the post by its newest name, Blankenship said.

In what Blankenship calls a “salute to the military,” the mural honors the Alabama National Guard 131st Armored Tank Battalion, which was for decades home-based in Ozark and Fort Novosel’s 1-14th Aviation Regiment, the city’s partnership unit.

“The tank on the mural was drawn from a photo of the type of tank the National Guard would have used at that time,” Blankenship said. “The mural also includes an Apache helicopter, a nod to the 1-14th, and a Blackhawk helicopter, representing Fort Novosel.”

The feasibility of the new mural was talked about when the possibility of changing the name of the military installation appeared to be turning into a reality. Honoring the city’s military past history and present partnership was a no-brainer, the mayor said, adding that the ongoing relationship between the city and military was most recently demonstrated when soldiers from the US Army Warrant Officer Career College, Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 23-23 and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers helped the city build a retaining wall at the historic Holman House on Broad Street.

Blankenship said the existing retaining wall in dire need of replacement and although the city secured a state grant, with the help of State Rep. Steve Clouse, to buy the concrete blocks, labor cost was not included. Blankenship said he reached out to Fort Novosel to ask for help. About 30 Warrant Officer Candidate volunteers from Class 23-23, the Golden Grizzlies, and 11 soldier volunteers from the BOSS program, which included soldiers from B Company, 1-223rd Aviation Regiment, answered the call.

“Celebrating Ozark’s hometown heroes, historic places, and colorful history,” is the purpose of the city’s mural program, said Blankenship, who initiated the program in the Heart of the Wiregrass. “The goal of the murals is to highlight the multitude of talented people and unique places that make Ozark great.”

No tax money has been used to create the visual histories, the mayor said. Each has been funded through fundraisers, donations from private individuals and local companies, and grants from the Alabama Power Foundation and the Alabama Council on the Arts. The most recent mural is funded in part by money generated by the city’s military service flag program. A portion of the proceeds collected went towards the cost of the mural.

The first mural commissioned by the Ozark Mural Program is located at 100 North Merrick Ave. in Ozark. The mural, 82 feet long and 26 feet high, features football legend and Ozark native Wilbur Jackson, who in 1969 made history at the University of Alabama when he became the first African-American football player to sign a full athletic scholarship with the Crimson Tide. Jackson was captain of the 1973 UA Nation Championship Team. In 1974, he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers and voted Rookie of the Year. He ended his career in the NFL in 1982 with the Washington Redskins winning Super Bowl XVII. An Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Jackson returned to his hometown after retiring.

The second mural, completed in 2022, depicts some of the Dale Countians who have excelled in music and/or theater and features Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton, Blues Hall of Fame inductee; Lew Houston Childree, steel guitarist; Judge Jackson, Sacred Harp musician; Gordon Dodson, Steel Guitar Hall of Fame’s Bill Simmons Horizon Award winner; Dewey Williams, Sacred Harp musician; Margie Benson, award winning theater teacher, producer and artistic director; Julian Tharpe, International Steel Guitar Hall of Fame inductee; Dr. John H. “Pete” Mosley, musician, band director and educator; David Bolich, trombonist, band director and educator; Jo Johnston, composer of the branch songs for the Army Aviation Branch, Corps of Engineers and Chemical Corps; and, Rickey Shirley, choral and musical director and educator.