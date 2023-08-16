OZARK-An unmanned aviation company has landed at the Ozark Airport-Blackwell Field.

With a formal contract signing by Thirium Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Jon Malnero and Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship the UAS operations company became the newest manufacturing business to open in the Dale County seat.

“Thirium is an innovative company with a great promise,” is how Ozark-Dale County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Holle Smith described the company to city department heads, elected officials and business leaders attending the signing ceremony held in the council chambers at Ozark City Hall. “We are all about partnerships and that’s what this is,” said Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship, welcoming the team to the Heart of the Wiregrass.

Thirium Inc. is a Tennessee Corporation dedicated to empowering the future of unmanned aviation through cutting-edge design, exceptional functionality, and a commitment to continuous development, said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Austin Lawson.

Malnero said the military-style UAS Thirium produces, weighing up to 300 pounds with a wingspan of up to 30 feet, are primarily used for surveillance-type work such as border protection.

Lawson had attended flight school training at Fort Novosel. That is what drew him back to this area to open a Thirium manufacturing and production facility here, he said. “We are growing exponentially and being based out of Ozark is going to help us a lot,” added Malnero.

“Jon and I actually met in Syria conducting operations supporting US Special Operations,” Lawson said. “We worked on projects like this for about half a decade. We eventually reached the top of our fields and realized we had more to offer the UAS industry. This is when Thirium was born.

“The name 'Thirium' melds 'Thir-' from 'theoretical', underscoring our scientific underpinnings, with '-ium', reminiscent of futuristic elements on the periodic table,” said Lawson. “Together, they convey our blend of deep science and forward-thinking in the UAS industry.”

The Ozark business expectation is to employ up to 15 people within the first year. “At 30 months we’re hoping to be at 25 employees,” Lawson said.

“We are essentially empowering the future of unmanned aviation,” said Lawson said. “We push the boundaries of what's possible in the industry, making it more than just theory—it's Thirium.”