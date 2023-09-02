A local art studio strives to strengthen the Wiregrass community’s workforce by offering a space for local artists to create.

Caleigh Parsons launched the Untrained Edit in April 2021 as an online art gallery with work from established and up-and-coming artists. The business now has a brick-and-mortar studio at 1861 West Main St. where local artists can gather.

“I needed a creative outlet in my adult life, but I never could hone that until I had a few conversations with people and got the idea to start the online art gallery as a side hustle,” Parsons said. “Then within a month, a couple of artists talked me into opening a shared studio space. It was just this weird thing that I needed personally.”

In 2022, the business moved from Windmill Station to its present location after more local artists, designers, and creators wanted to join in. Currently, The Untrained Edit provides retail and studio space for ten women-owned businesses. It’s home to six artists, three retailers, nine member artists, and an art gallery.

Residents Carolyn Cowper, Holly Meyers, Laura Moore, and Raven McDonald contribute something unique to the workspace.

Meyers has been with The Untrained Edit for about a year and owns Bells Gallery. The gallery features rotating monthly exhibitions from emerging and established artists. Every piece of art in the gallery is for sale to the public.

Bells Gallery also hosts a monthly art crawl to allow local artists to set up at a variety of small businesses to showcase and sell their art. By doing this event, which takes place on the first Friday of each month, Meyers hopes to stimulate the local artist economy.

“We want to give more attention to these artists by doing First Friday,” Meyers said.

The Untrained Edit gave Meyers a much-needed place to work, as she was already looking for a new space before joining.

“I write grants for non-profits, so when I started, I just needed to get out of the house and find a space to go write grants,” Meyers said. “But then I had that art background and a dream to open a gallery. So things kind of all happened organically.”

McDonald operates a vintage clothing store at the front of the space called The Raq. The store is the only one of its kind in Dothan and features carefully curated vintage fashions with an emphasis on sustainability.

Since moving into The Untrained Edit, McDonald believes that decision has helped her business grow and evolve.

“People were a little bit terrified of The Raq when it was by itself,” McDonald said. “Or they would walk right by the door if they weren’t interested to begin with. Now having it right there in people’s faces, they think, ‘Oh wow, this is interesting.’”

When Parsons approached McDonald about the idea, she was on board from the jump despite not having too much knowledge about it.

“She called me on a Tuesday night before I even knew the whole plan, and I said, ‘Yes I’m in,’” McDonald said.

Moore creates non-toxic candles through her business Bushel + Peck. They are handcrafted using soy wax, cotton wicks, and premium fragrance oils infused with essential oils.

The Untrained Edit has brought more attention to Moore’s creative side.

“I started making candles in the kitchen at my house, and I had the goal of moving away from that,” Moore said. “At first, I didn’t think I was going to be able to do that. Then Caleigh invited me to join The Untrained Edit, and since then, I have made and sold all of the candles here. This has woken up something creative to me because now I consider myself an artist.”

Moore said moving to the space was the right thing to do.

“When I was invited, something inside me just said this would be a good move,” Moore said. “I was able to feel the energy, and I felt right at home.”

Cowper moved to Dothan from Tuscaloosa in July 2021, and after spending two months making art in her garage, she decided she needed a studio space and joined The Untrained Edit.

She believes working in this space motivates her to keep going.

“This has been a positive place to come and work,” Cowper said. “Having a community of people making art in a space like this is very rewarding. I slid into the last spot at Windmill Station, and I’m glad I did.”

Parsons is grateful to the local community for supporting the business since it opened its doors.

“People come in because they are curious or are looking for a place to be accepted,” Parsons said. “That’s very important to us, and we try to be welcoming and inclusive. I think the community has shown out, and I’ve been honored by what the City of Dothan has done for us in the way of support.”

For more information about all of the residents at The Untrained Edit, visit theuntrainededit.com.