The largest replica of Vietnam Wall will be in the Wiregrass from Thursday through Monday and the public is invited to the free, family friendly “Week of the Wall” at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan.

The traveling tribute event is billed as the kickoff for the Wiregrass Honor Flight Program, which will fly veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the original Vietnam Memorial Wall there, said event organizer Travis Parker.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is three-fifth the size of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. It is six feet tall at the center and spans almost 300 feet from end to end.

The wall will be open to the public beginning Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. through Monday.

Thursday, the official opening ceremony begins at 5 p.m. at the NPF Fairgrounds Amphitheater with retired Rear Admiral Kent Davis, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner, as keynote speaker.

Three Huey helicopters will fly over the event grounds in circle in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and will include the “Missing Man formation,” in honor of those who lost their lives in military service.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 607 from Montgomery will participate in the opening ceremony as part of the color guard along with the Dothan High School ROTC Color Guard. A “Missing Man” table ceremony will be conducted as well as a 13-Fold flag ceremony conducted by Vietnam veterans.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday a USO-style show begins featuring local and traveling talent from the music and comedic world. Among the entertainers are Jerome (Elvis) and Pam Jackson, the Dothan Moonlighters, the Wallace Sound, and comedians Corey Bigbie, Justin Woodward and Alan Moore--better known as Johnnie Sprinkle.

“Low-noise” fireworks will follow the show at approximately 8:30 p.m., Parker said.

On Saturday, a 5K Ruck for the Wall, starting and ending at the memorial wall, is included in the week’s events. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with 8 a.m. shotgun start. “This is a unique endurance event,” Parker said. “Participants will carry 25 pounds on their backs in the form of a ‘ruck’ and make their way along the 5k course.” Participants are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue and walk or run. All proceeds will benefit the Wiregrass Honor Flight.

Also Saturday is a Ride for the Wall convoy bringing supplies to the Bill Nichols V.A. Home which begins at 10 a.m. at the Dothan Harley Shop and makes pickups in Ozark, Troy, and Montgomery.

The Ozark-based Friends of Army Aviation will be providing rides in a Huey helicopter from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at friendsofarmyaviation.org.

The Vietnam Wall exhibit is also open to the public Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Also Monday, Parker said, the city of Daleville is hosting a 9/11 Patriot Day Ceremony at Culpepper Park at 9 a.m. and the public is invited.

For more information on the Week of the Wall, contact parker at (334) 494-7846 or travis@travisparker.com.