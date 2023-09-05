Country Financial insurance agent Adam Saucer announced that Wicksburg Elementary School is a Country Financial Operation Helping Heroes $1,500 donation recipient. The funds were used to sponsor a teacher appreciation lunch, school supplies and goody bags.

“It’s important to support your local teachers and staff. This donation is a token of appreciation for their service to the community and our children,“ said Saucer.

Country Financial, an insurance and financial services company, has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”

The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.