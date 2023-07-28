The Wiregrass Museum of Art will hold its highly anticipated annual event, Yard Party for Art, on Saturday, Aug. 12. This exciting celebration promises to be a highlight of the summer season, bringing together art enthusiasts, friends, and community members for an immersive and vibrant experience.

Yard Party for Art has become a beloved tradition in the Wiregrass region, and this year's event is set to be bigger and better than ever before. Yard Party for Art aims to ignite creativity and foster a sense of togetherness within the community by featuring a fusion of art, music, food, and photo opportunities.

Attendees can look forward to an interactive art installation by visiting art Jamey Grimes from Tuscaloosa. Grimes will be creating a new iteration of his work, Shift, the first outdoor viewing experience of this work.

In addition to the captivating artwork on display, the event will showcase live music performances by Suaze from Birmingham, Gabrielle Grace from Nashville, Carver Commodore from Florence, and headlining this year’s event is nationally touring indie-rock band Stay Outside from Indianapolis, Indiana.

"We are thrilled to invite the community to Yard Party for Art" said Dana-Marie Lemmer, Executive Director of the Wiregrass Museum of Art. "This event is a testament to the transformative power of art and its ability to bring people together. We hope to inspire and engage individuals, fostering a love for art and creativity within our community."

Yard Party for Art will take place at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, located at 126 Museum Ave. in Dothan. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 presale and $25 at the gate. Purchase tickets online at wiregrassmuseum.org/ypa or in person at the museum's front desk. All ticket sales support WMA’s annual arts programming.

This celebration of art and community is made possible thanks to the generous contributions of our sponsors, including CDG, Inc., Five Star Credit Union, Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, Dothan Alumni Cohort, Harley-Davidson of Dothan, Dothan Law Group, Dustin Parkman - Real Estate Advisor, McPherson Oil, Wiregrass Electric Cooperative, BankPlus, with support from Adams Beverages Dothan, City of Dothan government, Folklore Brewing and Meadery, TriState Graphics, PRemployer, Linens by David Parker - The Depot off Main, Nantze Springs, The Plant, Evergreen Photo Bus, Mollywood Imports, Xfinity, Windmill Station, and Mosquito Squad.

For more information about Yard Party for Art 2023 and the Wiregrass Museum of Art, please visit www.wiregrassmuseum.org/ypa or call Sophie Skipper at (334) 794-3871. The Wiregrass Museum of Art is located at 126 Museum Avenue in downtown Dothan and open to the public Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission is always free.

About the Wiregrass Museum of Art

Wiregrass Museum of Art inspires a lifelong appreciation for the visual arts by providing innovative educational programs that engage diverse audiences through the collection and exhibition of quality works. Since its inception in 1987, WMA has offered educational programs, nationally-acclaimed art exhibitions and community events throughout the year. Its board of trustees guides the long-term vision and strategic goals, while its membership, city and county support, and grant funding provide the resources needed to fulfill its mission.