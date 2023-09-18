ENTERPRISE-A new public transportation system for the City of Progress is “ready to roll,” Scott Farmer said as he joined civic leaders and elected officials in an official ribbon cutting at Yancey Parker Industrial Park Monday morning for the Wiregrass Transit Authority Service set to begin here Oct. 2.

Farmer is the Executive Director of the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Corporation, of which the Wiregrass Transit Authority is a component. “We’re really excited about the wonderful partnerships that made this a reality today,” he said crediting federal funding from U.S. Sen. Katie Britt’s office and support from the Enterprise mayor and city council.

“A gamechanger for so many people,” is how Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erin Grantham described the public transportation system which will initially start in Enterprise with four wheelchair-accessible buses.

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper agreed. “This has been a long time coming,” he told those attending the official ribbon cutting for the public transport system. “This is going to help a lot of people.”

The four buses, providing transport anywhere in the Enterprise City limits, will be modeled after transport service provided by the Wiregrass Transit Authority in Dothan.

The Wiregrass Transit Authority is a public non-profit organization providing essential transportation services as well as tailored transportation to the public in Dothan and Houston County, according to Demetrus “Mike” Crittenden, transportation director for the agency that is a component of the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission.

“As well as providing transportation services to the general public, we also provide contract transportation to social service agencies within the community and non-emergency medical transportation,” Crittenden said.

Crittenden said that the “demand-response” transportation will operate in the city limits of Enterprise from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with anticipated start date of Oct. 2.

The fare is $3 for a one-way trip. “Basically, you call today for a ride tomorrow. People can schedule up to two weeks in advance,” Crittenden said.

There was a similar transportation program in Enterprise in the 1980s, Crittenden said. “We are trying to bring it back.”

Crittenden said that under the plan, a base of operation for four passenger vehicles will operate out of Enterprise. “For a population of 50,000 or less, demand-response is the best model,” he said, adding that the operation may grow from there.

A public hearing on the feasibility of public transportation was held at the Enterprise Farmers Market in April of this year at the request of the city. “We’re doing an annual application for public transportation funding and this year’s application will include the city of Enterprise,” Crittenden explained at that meeting. “We’re going to request funding for administrative, operational and capital support from the Federal Transit Administration. The funds will go through the Alabama Department of Transportation,” he said.

The public meeting was next step in discussions the Enterprise City Council has had about the feasibility of contracting with SEARP&D to provide public transportation in the city. The topic is among the council’s goals set for this year.

At the last city council meeting in March, City Administrator Jonathan Tullos told the council that he, Council President Turner Townsend, and City Councilwoman Sonya Rich had met with representatives from the Dothan-based Wiregrass Transit Authority to discuss the feasibility of contracting with them to provide some public transportation within the city.

At a previous council work session, Rich told the council that an advantage of partnership with an agency such as the Wiregrass Transit Authority would give the city a means of providing public transportation without the expense of owning and operating such a service. “We would have a contractual relationship with the SEARP&D,” she explained. “I think Turner and I were impressed. One of the things I like was having them manage this. Its affordable transportation that I think would be good and benefit our citizens.”

Reservations for the transit authority service are now being accepted. Call (334) 417-1217.