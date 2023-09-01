More than 157 million Americans dedicate their time and effort to the United States workforce. Whether they’re working at a desk, assembly line or checkout counter, they’re a part of a community that adds to this country’s strength, prosperity and well-being.

Several organizations support the workforce and economic development in South Alabama including the Wiregrass Black Chamber of Commerce, Grow Dothan, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast Alabama Works. They each provide educational opportunities and quality of life enhancement.

Here’s how these local organizations come together to support South Alabama’s workforce.

Founded in 2021, the Wiregrass Black Chamber of Commerce is a member of the Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce Network. The group builds, supports and promote economic development and growth. It serves businesses, nonprofits, churches and communities in eight counties: Pike, Henry, Houston, Covington, Dale, Geneva and Barbour.

“We help you start and grow your business,” Chairman Ada Berry said.

The Wiregrass Black Chamber of Commerce hosts informational sessions. In January, they invited the community to learn about USDA Technical and Financial assistance at a seminar at James W. Ford of Square O. Consulting. In July, the Wiregrass Black Chamber of Commerce held a QuickBooks training presentation by CWJ Group of Semmes.

The Black Chamber of Commerce will host a business expo Sept. 23 at the Michael C. Patton Event Center at 101 Montana St.

Maurice Scott, who started in Oprah Winfrey’s reality tv show “Love & Marriage: Huntsville on the Oprah Winfrey Network” will serve as the guest speaker. He’s the owner and president of the credit counseling center Credit 1 USA.

Grow Dothan

Grow Dothan is a public/private partnership for economic development for Dothan, Houston County and the Wiregrass area at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce. Its mission is to work with businesses, government entities and citizens to build a thriving regional business network.

“By way of Grow Dothan, we are committed to advancing the Wiregrass region forward to create opportunities for our citizens in the region to improve their quality of life,” said Colton Cureton, Grow Dothan’s vice president of economic development. “We are fortunate to have the support from our incredible local leaders through the private business community, city of Dothan and Houston County to create positive growth through job creation and capital investment.”

Since the year 2020, Grow Dothan has been able to play a role in the creation of more than 4,000 jobs and $444 million in capital investment.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of our community and we are looking forward to future job growth and investment,” Cureton said

Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce is a membership driven action agency designed to meet community and economic development needs. It is a voluntary nonprofit organization comprised of more than 1,100 area business, professionals and individuals who have partnered to advance the commercial, financial, civic, agricultural, industrial and general interests of the community.

This organization operates under the direction of a 34-member board of directors that is elected by Chamber members. The board, serving without pay, sets the policies of the chamber.

“Now celebrating 104 years, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce has built a strong foundation serving as a resource and advocate for business,” said Melia McKean, DACC director of communications. “The organization strives to ‘shape the future’ for its members and the area’s residents by building a community that will ‘meet the challenges’ of today and tomorrow.”

Southeast Alabama Works serves as a ‘resource bridge’

The organization Southeast Alabama Works helps business and industry hire more qualified people and help people find access to jobs and opportunities to upskill. They provide career training for high school students, to include soft skills.

They act as a ‘resource bridge’ for people navigating the workforce development system in Alabama. They serve Barbour, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva. Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

“We are one of seven regional workforce councils in Alabama created to serve business and industry through the development of a skilled workforce and pipeline of future employees,” said Katie Thomas, the communications and workforce development manager.

Every year, eighth graders across the tri-state visit the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan for an educational, hands-on experience at Southeast Worlds of Work.

“It is a way for students to become familiar with a broad overview of high-demand, high-wage career opportunities available in the region,” Thomas said. “We strive to serve business and industry through the development of a skilled workforce and pipeline of future employees.

In the event that a business closes, Southeast Alabama Works coordinates with the Rapid Response Division of the Department of Commerce to offer assistance to the employees that include onsite job fairs.

“We strive to identify and address needs of business and industry through partnerships with education systems, training providers, job seekers, and the local community,” Thomas said. “The Southeast Alabama Works web site includes information for job seekers, employers and students.”