Butterfly house opens at Dothan Area Botanical Gardens

Visitors to the new butterfly house at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens on Friday walked gingerly along the dirt path that twists through the flowering plants and water features.

Nobody wanted to accidentally step on those butterflies that prefer to rest on the ground and rocks beneath the plants. Monarchs, swallowtails, Gulf fritillaries, red admirals, and painted lady butterflies swirled above and around the visitors, occasionally landing on a flower to extract some nectar.

“They bring out some childhood wonder and excitement in each of us,” said Bo Thagard, president of the botanical gardens board of directors. “When you go in there and surrounded by those butterflies, it’s just a really unique experience.”

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens held a ribbon cutting on Friday to open the Wings of Wonder Butterfly Discovery Center – a structure that started as a concept three years ago and was made possible through a lot of work, support and donations from Wiregrass Master Gardeners, botanical garden board members, and local businesses that provided supplies and labor. Famed Alabama horticulturist and author Harvey Cotten of Huntsville even served as a consultant.

The finished product is a 1,800 square foot screened enclosure with shade cloth, a round roof, and a screened alcove to help reduce escapes. Butterfly-friendly plants, statues, water fountains and benches help create a pleasant oasis in a place designed for unplugging and relaxing. Along the path, signs feature “fun facts” about butterflies and caterpillars.

Wings of Wonder is a seasonal butterfly house that will feature only species native to the area and will house up to 600 butterflies. Featured species will change throughout the season, and there will be months where there will be no butterflies in the house, Dothan Area Botanical Gardens Executive Director William Holman said. Generally, the butterfly house will be open from the spring to fall.

“We will have butterflies at the same time of season that their natural life cycles will take place,” Holman said.

And, he said, sharp-eyed visitors will be able to see the entire life cycle of butterflies.

“If they look closely, they’ll see eggs, they’ll see caterpillars, they’ll see the chrysalis when they pupate as they’re going through their metamorphosis, so the whole life cycle will be visible,” Holman said.

There will be times set aside for schools to hold field trips at the butterfly house, which will be open to the public Saturday-Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Admission to the butterfly house is $3 in addition to the $5 garden admission. Members of the gardens can visit at no charge.

The gardens is also developing a new volunteer program for “butterfly ambassadors,” Holman said. These volunteers will work with kids in the butterfly house.

Holman said it was a conversation with Cotten – best known for his work with the Huntsville Botanical Gardens – that planted the seed for a butterfly house. Like many projects, the idea was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cotten said Huntsville’s butterfly house helped that botanical garden increase its memberships and visitation by more than 50% and became a cornerstone for educational outreach in the community.

“This facility has the ability to do the same thing for this garden,” Cotten said during Friday’s ceremony in Dothan. “It can be the workhorse that pulls the cart that is the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens… This butterfly house can be the cornerstone of your educational outreach. We found it to be the easiest way to engage young people in the world of plants.”