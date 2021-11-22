C.H.A.R.M., Inc. receives $1,000 donation from Southeast Alabama Kennel Club

The City of Headland Animal Rescue Mission (C.H.A.R.M., Inc.) will be able to cover medical expenses and heartworm treatments for at least three dogs in the coming weeks thanks to the Southeast Alabama Kennel Club’s (SEAKC) donation of $1,000.
According to its website, SEAKC is part of the American Kennel Club, which advocates the advancement of studying, breeding, exhibiting, running, and maintaining purebred dogs.
“Our club tries to donate to at least one organization every year," Jimmy Chambers, president of SEAKC, said. “In 2019, we donated to Jeffers in Dothan to help with Hurricane Michael victims. Unfortunately, we were not able to donate any last year since the events that bring in money for our club were cancelled due to COVID-19.”
Chambers said the club’s funding comes from dog shows, family club dues, and obedience training classes.
“We decided to make a donation to this particular organization after attending PawsFest in Headland in October,” Chambers said. “We set up a table and a small rally ring for people to be able to see what it is like for their dogs and to realize it is not that difficult for dogs to be trained.”
Chambers said they chose C.H.A.R.M., Inc. because it is a no-kill shelter, local, and its facility is always clean and taken care of.
SEAKC is open to the public and has meetings at 171 Market Rd. in Newton the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
“Anyone is welcome to attend a meeting to see what we do and decide if they would like to join,” Chambers said. “For more information about upcoming classes, meetings and events, visit our Southeast Alabama Kennel Club Facebook page or contact me at 334-790-6626.”