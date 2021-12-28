C Spire completes Troy Cablevision acquisition

C Spire announced Tuesday the completion of its acquisition of Troy Cablevision, Inc., including Union Springs Telephone Company, Inc.

Finalizing the agreement and receiving the necessary regulatory approvals allows C Spire to meet the growing need for broadband access and other information technology services for consumers and businesses in the Wiregrass.

C Spire CEO Hu Meena said, “I am thrilled to welcome our Troy Cablevision and Union Springs Telephone Company associates to C Spire. I know we all share the simple goal of working together and serving our customers and our local community.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

C Spire announced earlier this year plans to invest $500 million over the next three years to accelerate the deployment of fiber broadband internet in markets across Alabama. Currently, C Spire is offering fiber services in 13 markets in the state.

“We’ve made it a major priority to invest in and expand fiber-based network deployment and enhancements throughout Alabama, and we’re pleased to be providing these services in the Wiregrass,” Meena said. “Our commitment to local customers remains, and we intend to offer the same level of hometown service Troy Cablevision has been known to provide.”